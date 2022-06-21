ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Man charged in crash that killed 11-year-old PCA student

By Darby McCarthy
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35GFoG_0gGnVvXk00

A Murfreesboro man is facing multiple charges after a head-on collision on Lascassas Pike in May that resulted in the death of 11-year-old Cole Johnson.

Eduardo Tejeda, 42, was arrested Monday afternoon at a home on Mason Court and charged with vehicular homicide, three counts of vehicular assault, felony reckless endangerment, driving under the influence (DUI), driving without a license and an open container violation.

A toxicology report revealed Tejeda was over the legal limit on May 23 when driving his 1993 Toyota Camry. His car veered into the oncoming lane of traffic and crashed head-on into a red 2021 Toyota Corolla.

One child died, two adults and a 9-year-old boy were injured, and a passenger in Tejeda's car was injured.

Tejeda is being held in Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on a $177,000 bond. His hearing is scheduled for September 1 in Rutherford County General Session Court.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Mason, TN
Rutherford County, TN
Crime & Safety
Murfreesboro, TN
Crime & Safety
City
Murfreesboro, TN
County
Rutherford County, TN
WKRC

'This is not real': Teen girl stabbed to death at Tennessee bus stop

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Friends, family and teachers are mourning the loss of a 14-year-old student who was stabbed to death at a bus stop in North Nashville. Malia Powell was killed late Monday evening when another teen reportedly stabbed her with a pocketknife, according to Nashville Police. Officials...
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reckless Driving#Pca#Violent Crime#Mason Court#Toyota
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSMV

Franklin police searching for man who allegedly stole running car

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Franklin Police Department is searching for a man suspected of stealing a running car from a parking lot. According to surveillance footage from the scene, a man with a beard wearing a black graphic tee with the words “rebel”, blue jeans, a tan baseball cap and dark red shoes, allegedly stole a 2011 Kia Soul from the parking lot of Paletas Tocumbo on W. Main Street.
FRANKLIN, TN
WSMV

Man drives himself to hospital with gunshot wound to face

MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a shooting that left a man shot in the jaw late Tuesday night in Madison. According to police, a man was shot outside of his home on Aideen Place in Madison around 11 p.m. on Tuesday. Police said the man drove himself to Skyline Medical Center and arrived with a gunshot wound to the jaw.
MADISON COUNTY, TN
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

28K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.newschannel5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy