ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Train passengers face travel misery as major strike starts

By Neil Lancefield
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FWuAU_0gGnViJX00

Train passengers face chaos on Tuesday, with only a fifth of services running and half of lines closed, due to the biggest strike by rail workers for a generation.

Last-ditch talks failed to resolve the bitter dispute over pay, jobs and conditions, with all sides blaming each other for the lack of progress.

Much of Britain will have no passenger trains for the entire day, including most of Scotland and Wales, the whole of Cornwall and Dorset, and places such as Chester, Hull, Lincoln and Worcester.

Network Rail">

Services will primarily be restricted to main lines, but even those will only be open between 7.30am and 6.30pm.

Thousands of members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union at Network Rail and 13 train operators will walk out on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Those operators not involved in the industrial action will still suffer from disruption due to Network Rail signallers going on strike.

London Underground workers will also walk out on Tuesday.

Unions reacted with fury to reports Labour has banned its frontbenchers from picket lines, in a memo leaked to Politics Home.

Sharon Graham , general secretary of Unite, told the PA news agency: “The Labour Party was founded by the trade unions and we expect Labour MPs to defend workers, by words and by actions.”

This week’s strikes will cause travel misery for millions.

Pupils and parents are being urged to make an alternative plan for getting to school for A-level and GCSE exams on Tuesday and Thursday.

Now is the time to come to a sensible compromise

Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Motorists are warned to expect a surge in traffic as train passengers switch to road transport.

The AA predicted that the worst affected roads are likely to be main motorway arteries, as well as rural and suburban areas.

About half of Great Western Railway’s trains due to serve Castle Cary in Somerset, carrying revellers to the Glastonbury Festival between Wednesday and Friday, are cancelled.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to say ahead of a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday that unions are “harming the very people they claim to be helping”.

He is set to accuse unions of “driving away commuters who ultimately support the jobs of rail workers”, while also hitting businesses across the country.

He will say: “Too high demands on pay will also make it incredibly difficult to bring to an end the current challenges facing families around the world with rising costs of living.

It is clear that the Tory Government, after slashing £4bn of funding from National Rail and Transport for London, has now actively prevented a settlement to this dispute

Mick Lynch, RMT

“Now is the time to come to a sensible compromise for the good of the British people and the rail workforce.”

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said Network Rail had offered a 2% pay rise with the possibility of a further 1% later dependent on efficiency savings.

He told BBC’s Newsnight that Network Rail had “escalated” the dispute during Monday’s talks, saying: “They have issued me a letter saying that there are going to be redundancies starting from July 1.

“So rather than trying to come to an agreement in this dispute, they’ve escalated it by giving us formal notice of redundancy amongst our Network Rail members.”

He warned the dispute could continue for months, adding: “It is clear that the Tory Government, after slashing £4bn of funding from National Rail and Transport for London, has now actively prevented a settlement to this dispute.

“The rail companies have now proposed pay rates that are massively under the relevant rates of inflation, coming on top of the pay freezes of the past few years.

“At the behest of the Government, companies are also seeking to implement thousands of job cuts and have failed to give any guarantee against compulsory redundancies.”

The Department for Transport disputed Mr Lynch’s clams, adding that it has cost taxpayers about £600 per household to keep the railway running during the coronavirus pandemic.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Rail strike - live: Commuters warned to check last train times as traffic clogs roads

Deserted railway stations across the UK resemble the “darkest days of Covid”, Network Rail’s chief executive has said amid the biggest rail strikes in three decades.Speaking from the concourse at Waterloo station on Tuesday morning, Andrew Haines said the major London transport hub was like a “wasteland”.“It’s devastating for passengers,” he told Sky News. “I mean this is a wasteland and it’s like the darkest days of Covid – passengers alienated from the railway because we can’t run a service for them and it breaks my heart.“I really, really apologise to passengers who are facing that and we know...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Rail strike costs remote Highlands hotel 75% of bookings

Hospitality bosses reliant on guests using the rail network say the first 24-hour train strike has already sparked a flood of cancellations. Scott Meikle owns The Moor of Rannoch Restaurant and Rooms which sits next to Rannoch train station, 40 miles down a single-track road from Pitlochry. He had 24...
INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mick Lynch
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Biggest national rail strike in 30 years as thousands of trains cancelled and warnings of more to come

Britain ground to a halt on Tuesday with train stations left deserted as the biggest rail strike in thirty years got underway. Some 40,000 RMT union members at Network Rail walked out over pay, jobs and conditions leaving only 4,500 of the usual 20,000 daily services expected to tun. Euston, Waterloo and Victoria stations were almost empty on Tuesday morning, with only a handful of commuters travelling on the reduced service. London’s Tube network was also shut down and many workers were forced to take the car into work instead. Queues were worse than usual at the Blackwall Tunnel...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Voices: Macron’s defeat doesn’t only weaken France – it has serious implications for Europe

Emmanuel Macronhas been defeated in his bid to win a working majority in the French parliament. In an election for National Assembly deputies – the lawmakers of France – Macron has lost.The biggest party will be the Party of Non-Voters as neither Macron nor his two main rivals – Marine Le Pen from the anti-European, pro-Putin hard right; and Jean-Luc Mélenchon from the anti-European, pro-Putin hard left – have managed to persuade voters to turn out and vote.Democracy is under a real challenge, as France has neither leaders nor political movements that enthuse anyone.France is heading for a Macron...
POLITICS
The Independent

Home working ‘a problem’ for effectiveness of rail strikes

Home working is “a problem” for the effectiveness of the rail strikes, according to an academic expert.Gemma Dale, a lecturer in the Business School at Liverpool John Moores University, told the PA news agency the ability of office workers to do their jobs from home means there is less pressure on the Government to resolve the dispute.Rail services are being severely disrupted this week by around 40,000 members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) on Network Rail and 13 train operators conducting walkouts in a row over jobs, pay and conditions.But many commuters are avoiding the chaos by...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Passenger Trains#Trade Unions#Dorset#Network Rail#London Underground#Labour#Politics Home#The Labour Party
The Independent

‘Humiliating and traumatic’: Disabled woman carried off flight after special assistance failed to appear

A disabled woman has spoken out about feeling “traumatised and humiliated” after special assistance was slow or non-existent at two separate UK airports, either side of her flight.Suzanne Croft, a wheelchair user with muscular dystrophy, was flying from Newcastle Internation to London Heathrow on Thursday, 9 June when she says airport assistance staff were slow to arrive and help her on and off of the plane.Ms Croft says other passengers were allowed to board but it took over an hour for special assistance staff to assist her onto the aircraft, and her wheelchair to be loaded into the hold -...
U.K.
The Independent

Covid: Omicron sub-variants ‘evolving to target the lungs and overcome immunity’ as UK cases surge

The latest sub-variants of Omicron may have evolved to target the lung, prompting fears the next wave of the Covid could be starting. Hospital admissions for Covid patients in England have begun to grow again, new NHS data shows. The World Health Organisation has been investigating two Omicron sub-variants since April to assess whether they are more infectious or dangerous than their predecessor. Both BA.4 and BA.5 have been added to the agency’s monitoring list. Last week new figures showed that Covid-19 infections in the UK increased by 43 per cent in the week after the platinum jubilee...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Boris Johnson urges passengers to ‘stay the course’ in the face of crippling rail strikes

Boris Johnson has warned train passengers they must “stay the course” in the face of the “unnecessary aggravation” caused by rail strikes.The Prime Minister told a meeting of the Cabinet that reforms are vital for the rail industry and those who work in it.Millions are suffering disruption with just a fifth of trains running on Tuesday and half the country’s lines closed.Services are generally restricted to main lines, but even those are only open between 7.30am and 6.30pm.Around 40,000 members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union at Network Rail and 13 train operators have walked out in a...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Rail Transport
BBC

Rail strikes: Not for government to intervene - Shapps

It is not for the government to intervene to stop rail strikes, the transport secretary has said - despite unions calling for talks. Grant Shapps said the RMT union's request for a meeting was a "stunt" and the union was "determined to go on strike". The union said politicians were...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Rail strike: Train stations deserted across the south due national action

Train stations across the south of England are deserted as rail workers take to picket lines. Members of the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) are striking over job cuts, pay and working conditions. Limited rail services are running in Hampshire, Dorset, Oxfordshire and Berkshire as a...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Rail strike: Millions faced delays and congestion on first day

Passengers across Britain faced journeys hours longer than usual and surging road traffic at the start of the largest rail strike in decades. The first of three strikes by the RMT union over cuts to jobs, conditions, real-terms pay and pensions left just one in five trains running. Boris Johnson...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Rail strikes will cause ‘chaos and misery’ for millions, Grant Shapps says

Grant Shapps has told MPs the planned rail strikes will "cause misery and chaos to millions of commuters."The biggest train strike in 30 years will go ahead on Monday evening (20 June), after last-ditch talks to stop the walkout failed. Three 24-hour walkouts by 40,000 RMT union members, including signallers, maintenance and train staff, are expected to cause huge disruption across the UK.“Not only do they with to drag the railway back to the 1970s, they're also employing the tactics of bygone unions too,” Mr Shapps said of RMT bosses.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Grant Shapps urges rail workers not strike over ‘basic lie’ of pay freezesRMT union boss accuses Grant Shapps of 'fabricating' details over talksGrant Shapps says unions have been ‘gunning’ for strikes
TRAFFIC
The Independent

In Pictures: Pickets and fewer passengers as second rail strike hits services

Thousands of railway workers are staging their second strike of the week, impacting services across the country.Edinburgh Waverley, London Euston, London Paddington and Liverpool Lime Street were among the stations seeing fewer passengers than a typical weekday.Around 40,000 members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union at Network Rail and 13 train operators walked out again on Thursday after talks failed to resolve a bitter row over pay, jobs and conditions.Just one in five trains are running, and they are mostly restricted to main lines, with around half of the network closed.Services started later than normal at 7.30am and...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

What train services will run on Friday after the latest strike?

Train services will continue to be disrupted on Friday due to the knock-on effects of the second day of this week’s rail strikes.Here the PA news agency answers 10 key questions about what passengers should expect.Network Rail">– How many trains will run on Friday?Only around 60% of the 20,000 normal weekday services will be able to operate.– Why are timetables not returning to normal on Friday if there is no strike?Walkouts by signallers and control room staff who would usually have worked overnight from Thursday night into Friday morning mean trains will leave depots later than normal, delaying the start...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Merseyrail staff given 7.1% pay rise on eve of rail strikes

Rail workers in Liverpool have been given a 7.1 per cent pay rise in a deal which will pile pressure on train companies ahead of the second day of nationwide strikes.Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association members accepted the pay offer from Merseyrail on Wednesday as seperate talks between RMT leaders and rail bosses broke down.The union’s general secretary Manuel Cortes described it as “a sensible outcome to a reasonable offer” and called on transport secretary Grant Shapps to “wise up” and enter into negotiations with unions as strikes loom.TSSA members in Merseyrail include station retailers, customer relations assistants, lead revenue protection...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

The Independent

710K+
Followers
230K+
Post
335M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy