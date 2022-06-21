ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Parents react to COVID vaccines for kids under five

By Briaunna Malone
WANE 15
WANE 15
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qO586_0gGnVhQo00

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — The price of gas is at historic levels. As the prices hold high, people may choose alternative modes of transportation in a bid to cut their fuel budget – for example, electric bikes, carpooling, or taking the bus. Children ages six months to five years old are now eligible to receive a new COVID vaccine. Local parents are having mixed reactions to the new guidelines from the CDC.

Here is more on what doctors have to say about vaccinating the younger population, as well as what parents are saying.

New COVID-19 vaccines for younger children are expected to be available later this week and local parents are having different opinions on how children should build up their immunity.

Children that range from six months to five-years-old are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine that is expected to be available later this week.

Doctors have obtained the smallest dosage available in order to get the needed immune response.

Pennsylvania House approves bill legalizing fentanyl test strips

“Both are lower than even the five and above dose, but certainly significantly lower than adult doses,” said Dr. Pamela Schoemer, Director of Quality Safety and Operations, UPMC Children’s Community Pediatrics.

The vaccination schedule is expected to require two doses of the Moderna vaccine with both about a month apart, and three doses for the Pfizer vaccine with booster shots to follow at a later date.

Doctors anticipate the new vaccines to be highly effective for children even with the most severe case of COVID.

“This is highly affective against the most severe COVID. For adults some people can still get mild diseases after getting the vaccine, but the severity of cases that might end up in the hospital or with more outcomes, it is going to be protective against that,” said Dr. Schoemer.

After speaking with local parents, we received mixed reactions on if their kids will be getting the vaccine.

Shots for tots: COVID vaccinations start for little US kids

“Oh I want to yes. I was watching the reports and stuff and a lot of little kids that didn’t get vaccinated didn’t make it. I mean it’s too hard for them,” said James Kayler, Erie Resident.

“I’m not for it at all. I have four kids myself. They all get their immunization shots and that, but I feel like the COVID vaccine is unnecessary,” said Linzee Edinger, Erie Resident.

For news delivered right to you , subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Edinger believes that kids should be able to build their immunity naturally by being outside and exposed to germs.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Fort Worth

Toddler is one of seven children globally diagnosed with rare disease after she was delivered prematurely because the mother had Covid pneumonia, mother wants to raise awareness to rare diseases in kids

Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, nearly 86 million Americans tested positive on the virus despite America having one of the highest vaccination rates so far. While we are currently in a period with stable daily number of cases, the 14-day average shows that the country still adds more than 100,000 new positive cases on a daily basis.
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19 Vaccine#House
The Atlantic

Vaccines for the Littlest Kids Have Already Flopped

When Kishana Taylor enrolled her 3-year-old son, John, in preschool last fall, she figured COVID-19 immunizations for kids under-5 would arrive before the start of classes. Since then, she has delivered fraternal twins, now almost six months old—and there are still no vaccines for her kids. After John caught the coronavirus, he and his siblings had to duel the virus entirely unprotected, a reality that Taylor, a virologist at Rutgers University, never wanted them to face. “The only reason we put John in public school was because I thought he was getting a vaccine,” she told me. “I would have made different decisions, if we had known it was going to be put off this long.”
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Daily Mail

Mystery as at least 118 Grand Canyon tourists 'are struck down with highly contagious norovirus' in two months: Woman describes calling chopper after finding group violently vomiting

The Grand Canyon National Park has seen more than 110 cases of a gastrointestinal illness closely resembling the highly contagious norovirus since May, health officials said. As of June 10, the park listed at least 118 people who have become sick with symptoms similar to those of the norovirus, which causes vomiting, diarrhea, cramping, body aches and a mild fever, the Grand Canyon News reported.
PRESCOTT, AZ
FOXBusiness

U.S. begins rolling out COVID vaccines for young children

The United States has begun distributing COVID-19 vaccines for children as young as six months around the country, and availability of the shots will improve in the coming days, according to White House COVID-19 response coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha. U.S. regulators authorized Moderna Inc's (MRNA.O) two-dose vaccine for children aged...
KIDS
Daily Mail

CDC director Dr Rochelle Walensky beams as she says she's approved COVID vaccines for babies as young as six months old - even though just 442 under 4s have been killed by virus since pandemic began

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky has officially signed off on Covid-19 vaccines for babies as young as six months old - and couldn't keep the smile from her face as she announced the news. Walensky's approval comes after a panel of advisors to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
KIDS
The Associated Press

CDC panel recommends US seniors get souped-up flu vaccines

NEW YORK (AP) — Americans 65 and older should get newer, souped-up flu vaccines because regular shots don’t provide them enough protection, a federal advisory panel said Wednesday. The panel unanimously recommended certain flu vaccines that might offer more or longer protection for seniors, whose weakened immune systems...
HEALTH
Boston

Readers are hesitant to get their young kids vaccinated. Here’s why.

"Adults should protect themselves and not rely on our children to protect them." More than a year since the COVID-19 vaccine was first introduced, Americans of all ages, six months and above, are now able to get vaccinated. Last week, the CDC approved the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for children under five, making the vaccine available to 19 million more children nationwide.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
AOL Corp

US opens COVID vaccine to little kids, shots begin next week

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. on Saturday opened COVID-19 vaccines to infants, toddlers and preschoolers. The shots will become available next week, expanding the nation’s vaccination campaign to children as young as 6 months. Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended the vaccines for...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WANE 15

WANE 15

9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy