El Campo, TX

Rueben Owens, top running back in Class of 2023, picks Louisville

 2 days ago

Five-star running back prospect Rueben Owens announced Monday that he was committing to Louisville.

A native of El Campo, Texas, Owens is the highest-rated running back in the Class of 2023. He also comes in as the No. 16 overall prospect in the country, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

Owens, listed at 5-feet-11 and 190 pounds, previously committed to Texas in February 2021 but soon reopened his recruitment.

“I have always been a trailblazer, and aimed to create my own legacy on the road less traveled in hopes of inspiring others to believe in themselves,” Owens wrote on social media. “It was the driving force in me making this life-changing decision on where to spend the next 3-4 years of my life.

“With that being said, I will be committing to the University of Louisville (to) play ball at the next level. Now let’s go make history…”

Louisville has the 11th-best recruiting class in the country, per 247Sports, and Owens represents the second-highest rated recruit to commit to the Cardinals in history.

