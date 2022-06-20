ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia Claims Brittney Griner 'Not a Hostage' But a Law Breaker

By Margaret Weaver
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
The WNBA star has been held in Russia since February 17 and is considered by the U.S. to be "wrongfully...

Strongbone
2d ago

They should let her pick up garbage for eight hour per day at thirty seven dollars -or equivalent Rubbles- each, untill she has rent, food, public transportation and one hundred thousand U.S. dollars in fines, fees and costs.

Jackie McReath
2d ago

and Russia is correct she is a drug smuggler and should be charged as such Entitled Child know no consequence for their actions

James Popow
2d ago

Russia will prosecute her and sentence her accordingly up to 10 yrs.iif they let her go they know that wo t happen.

The Spun

Brittney Griner Unable To Call Wife: Sports World Reacts

Brittney Griner and her wife, Cherelle, attempted to celebrate their fourth wedding anniversary with a phone call over the weekend. However, despite repeated attempts to connect, there were unable to get a call completed. The Associated Press reports that Cherelle Griner was unable to connect with her wife in Russia.
NBA
NBC News

What will Biden do if Putin goes nuclear? Experts say a nuclear response is unlikely but not impossible

It’s a troubling question with no palatable answer: What would President Joe Biden do if Russia used nuclear weapons in the Ukraine war?. A half dozen current and former government officials briefed on the issue, and several outside experts, told NBC News there was no playbook and little agreement about how the U.S. would respond to a norm-shattering act of destruction that could obliterate a Ukrainian city, kill tens of thousands and send a cloud of nuclear fallout drifting over NATO countries in Western Europe.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage

The ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has had her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage. A judge has ordered the luxury flat - which has views over Buckingham Palace and the Royal parks - to be repossessed after hearing that Natalia Rotenberg, 40, has made 'no payments at all' towards the £1.6m loan used to buy the property.
ECONOMY
Daily Beast

You’ll Never Guess the Lie Putin Has Come Up With Now

Russia’s flagship economic event, the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF, which ended over the weekend), served as another reflection of the country’s shifting place in the world. After Russia invaded Ukraine and was largely shunned by the international community, Western investors who had turned up at the event dubbed “the Russian Davos” in droves during previous years were conspicuously absent. Likewise, there would be no foreign moderator. This year’s SPIEF was moderated by Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of the controversial media outlet RT (formerly known as Russia Today).
EUROPE
Washington Examiner

If China ends up invading Taiwan, it started last weekend

China’s latest aggressive military activities near Taiwan have many observers speculating if, or when, Beijing will invade the island democracy. If China does end up moving against the island, the process started last weekend, when Beijing made yet another assertive messaging effort and Washington did the exact opposite. When...
POLITICS
Fortune

Europe places Vladimir Putin’s alleged lover on the sanctions list

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Vladimir Putin’s alleged lover has been targeted as part of the sixth package of economic sanctions by the European Union. Former Russian gymnast and ex-member of parliament Alina Kabaeva...
POLITICS
