Trump Insists He Would Defeat DeSantis in a Presidential Primary Challenge

By Aila Slisco
 2 days ago
The former president is reportedly confident that he would "win" a challenge from DeSantis, although polls and experts suggest a potentially tough...

ugottabekiddingme
2d ago

A tale of two clowns! I don't know which one is less intelligent - the one who fails at every business he's ever owned, or the one who's attacking every business that's bringing immense wealth into his state! 🤡🤡

NBC News

Trump on the brink?

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump is bored at Mar-a-Lago and anxious to get back in the political arena — as a candidate, not a kingmaker — according to his advisers, who are divided over whether he should launch a third bid for the presidency as early as this summer.
