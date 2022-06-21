ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Uvalde Victim’s Family, Chaplin & Reporters Asked To Leave City Hall Before Police Testify About School Massacre

By Tom Tapp
 2 days ago
Parents and reporters were asked to leave Uvalde City Hall this afternoon before a Texas House of Representatives committee held a hearing to gather testimony from officers involved in the response to a school shooting that killed 19 students and two teachers and wounded 17 others there last month.

Video posted by CNN ’s Shimon Prokupecz shows a fire marshal telling Prokupecz that they are being asked to leave the meeting because “someone is intimidated.”

As the conversation continues a chaplain walks by saying he’s “come down to protect our children.”

Another man, whose nephew reportedly was among those killed in the shooting, asks the fire marshal, “What people are intimidated, the officers?”

The fire marshal responds by asking the man — who is wearing a pin with a child’s picture on it and a “Uvalde Strong” T-shirt — to leave the building.

“Are you a parent, sir?” Prokepecz asks the man as he walks out.

“Yeah, I am, and my kids are scared,” he responds.

According to the Associated Press, committee chair Dustin Burrows said the group would be hearing testimony from Uvalde Police , a school district officer and someone from the Department of Public Safety during the city hall meeting. Burrows reportedly made his opening statement and then blocked the public from listening to witnesses’ testimony.

Hearings will continue tomorrow in Austin, per AP.

you’re killin me, smalls
2d ago

“intimidated”? Can you imagine how INTIMIDATED those children & teachers were? The victims’ families deserve a seat at this hearing and ANY other event regarding this tragedy. Transparency, right?

Regal Journey
2d ago

I assume the janitors at Robb elementary school are experienced in mopping up vomit and urine from the hallways but I'm sure they didn't expect it to come from the Uvalde police department.

Rudy Sailsbery
2d ago

because the police and fire Marshall has things to hide because all of them were afraid to go inside the school just like columbine in Colorado they hide outside behind anything they could find the only one that went in to the school was off duty border officer

