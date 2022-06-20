ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amber Heard's 'Dateline' interview about Johnny Depp trial scores lackluster ratings

By Alexandra Del Rosario
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
During her tell-all "Dateline NBC" interview with Savannah Guthrie, Amber Heard stood firmly by her testimony , presented a binder of allegations against ex-husband Johnny Depp and shared that she still loves the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor.

The Friday interview, however, was far from a ratings bonanza for NBC despite Heard's post-trial reflections and revelations.

The one-on-one conversation between Guthrie and the embattled "Aquaman" actor delivered a 0.3 rating in the key demographic of viewers ages 18-49 and 2.3 million viewers, per Nielsen. Heard's appearance struggled to elevate "Dateline" past its normal ratings and brought in the show's second-smallest audience since November, according to TVLine.

Leading up to the special, NBC teased numerous buzzy snippets of the Q&A . But come Friday, the episode couldn't quite live up to the hype, even falling behind a repeat episode of ABC's "20/20," which garnered 2.6 million viewers.

Ratings-wise, the interview struggled to capture the eyeballs that closely watched the defamation trial in Fairfax, Va., which concluded earlier this month after six weeks. Depp sued ex-wife Heard for $50 million, alleging she had defamed him with a 2018 Washington Post op-ed . She later countersued Depp for defamation, seeking $100 million.

On June 1, jurors awarded $15 million in damages to Depp and $2 million in damages to Heard. However, adhering to Virginia's statutory cap, Judge Penney Azcarate reduced Depp's award to approximately $10.4 million .

Throughout the court proceedings, which began in April, social media platforms like TikTok, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram became a breeding ground for seemingly endless pro-Depp and anti-Heard memes and videos about the public trial .

Just hours after the "Dateline" interview aired on NBC, YouTube users posted their own reactions. Some deemed the interview "vindictive," a "flop" and a "bust," while others tried to analyze Heard's body language. Similarly, the "Dateline" episode spawned numerous anti-Heard responses from Depp supporters on Twitter.

Still, Heard said that she "loved [Depp] with all my heart."

"I tried the best I could do to make a deeply broken relationship work, and I couldn't," Heard told Guthrie.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 155

Heidi Neely
2d ago

Everyone is just plain tired of hearing from her. Nobody buys it, Amber. Just go live your life and quietly move on. It is what it is.

Reply
193
SANDY
2d ago

Millions up on millions of people watched this trial. Everyday for 6weeks. We all saw or heard the tapes, videos, and all the testimonies of all the witnesses and experts. But the trial is over. The jurors have spoken. Like the verdict or not it’s time to move on. Time to leave this all in the past. I hope they can both live the rest of their lives in peace.

Reply(3)
105
Gwen Jimenez
2d ago

Why would they even interview her.? I thought she wanted to move on.. Nobody wants to see or hear her again. Poor choice for this show..

Reply(5)
110
MOVIES
