LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The second meeting of the recently reinstated Arkansas School Safety Commission will be held Tuesday afternoon. According to a media advisory from Gov. Asa Hutchinson's office, the commission will review their final report from 2018. The advisory also said members of the commission will "update the analysis of the safety of K-12 schools throughout the state, taking into consideration the physical and mental health of students."

