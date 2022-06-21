ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Tribal leaders and feds reestablish Bears Ears Commission

By SAM METZ
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23tQ93_0gGnV9hT00
Bears Ears Agreement FILE - Arch Canyon within Bears Ears National Monument is seen on May 8, 2017, in Utah. Federal officials and tribal nations signed a document on Saturday, June 18, 2022, that formally reestablishes a commission to jointly govern the Bears Ears National Monument that was restored to full size last year by the Biden administration. (Francisco Kjolseth/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP, File) (Francisco Kjolseth)

SALT LAKE CITY — (AP) — Federal officials and tribal nations have formally reestablished a commission to oversee land management decisions at a national monument in Utah — among the first such joint governance agreements signed by Native Americans and U.S. officials.

Leaders from agencies including the Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Forest Service met with representatives from five tribal nations Saturday to sign a document formalizing the Bears Ears Commission, a governing body tasked with day-to-day decisions on the 2,125 square-mile (5,500 square-kilometer) Bears Ears National Monument.

In 2021, President Joe Biden restored two sprawling national monuments in southern Utah — Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante — reversing a decision by President Donald Trump that opened for mining and other development hundreds of thousands of acres of rugged lands sacred to Native Americans and home to ancient cliff dwellings and petroglyphs.

Together, the monuments encompass an area nearly the size of Connecticut, and were created by Democratic administrations under a century-old law that allows presidents to protect sites considered historic, geographically or culturally important.

Tribes have long sought a larger role in their oversight.

“This is an important step as we move forward together to ensure that Tribal expertise and traditional perspectives remain at the forefront of our joint decision-making for the Bears Ears National Monument. This type of true co-management will serve as a model for our work to honor the nation-to-nation relationship in the future," said Bureau of Land Management Director Tracy Stone-Manning, one of the agreement's signatories.

The Bears Ears Commission and Obama-era joint governance plan was altered to the chagrin of tribal officials when Trump downsized the monument in 2017. The five nations, all of which were driven off land included in the monument, are the Hopi, the Navajo Nation, the Pueblo of Zuni, the Ute Mountain Ute Tribe and the Ute Indian Tribe of the Uintah and Ouray Reservation.

“Today, instead of being removed from a landscape to make way for a public park, we are being invited back to our ancestral homelands to help repair them and plan for a resilient future. We are being asked to apply our traditional knowledge to both the natural and human-caused ecological challenges, drought, erosion, visitation, etc.,” said Bears Ears Commission Co-Chair and Lieutenant Governor of Zuni Pueblo Carleton Bowekaty.

Tribes also play a role in jointly managing some resources within national park units, including Canyon de Chelly National Monument on the Navajo Nation and Point Reyes National Seashore on the historic lands of the Coast Miwok and Southern Pomo in California.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WHIO Dayton

Massive New Mexico blaze blamed on miscalculations, errors

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — (AP) — U.S. Forest Service employees made multiple miscalculations, used inaccurate models and underestimated how dry conditions were in the Southwest, causing a planned burn to reduce the threat of wildfires to explode into the largest blaze in New Mexico’s recorded history, the agency said Tuesday.
POLITICS
WHIO Dayton

Wisconsin Republican lawmakers reject abortion ban repeal

MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ bid to repeal the battleground state’s dormant abortion ban failed Wednesday after Republican lawmakers convened and immediately adjourned a special session without taking any action. Wisconsin adopted a ban on abortion except to save the mother's...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
State
California State
State
Connecticut State
State
Utah State
WHIO Dayton

Wisconsin's Johnson under heat for fake elector revelation

MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — An aide for U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson told former Vice President Mike Pence's staff that the Republican from Wisconsin wanted to hand-deliver to Pence fake elector votes from his state and neighboring Michigan, text messages revealed at Tuesday's meeting of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection showed.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
WHIO Dayton

Justices rule religious schools must get Maine tuition aid

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that Maine can't exclude religious schools from a program that offers tuition aid for private education, a decision that could ease religious organizations' access to taxpayer money. The 6-3 outcome could fuel a renewed push for school choice programs...
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ute Mountain#Native Americans#U S Forest Service#The Bears Ears Commission#Democratic
WHIO Dayton

Georgia woman sentenced to jail for prank pushing man into lake

AUGUSTA, Ga. — A Georgia woman pleaded guilty to reckless conduct and involuntary manslaughter and will spend a year in jail after a prank turned deadly. Shontover Kirkland had rented two boats on April 25, 2021, and the boats were parked and tied together at Clarks Hill Lake, WRDW reported. A group was on the boats with Kirkland, including best friends Eynn Wilson and Edward Kirk.
AUGUSTA, GA
WHIO Dayton

Minnesota standoff ends between police and armed man

ST. MICHAEL, Minn. — A 30-hour standoff involving Wright County sheriff's deputies and a suspect carrying a rifle came to end when authorities stormed the home in St. Michael, Minnesota, on Wednesday night. The standoff began after the sheriff's office received a complaint that a man and woman were...
SAINT MICHAEL, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
83K+
Followers
110K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy