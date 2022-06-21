ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Harry Styles, Gucci launch HA HA HA collection

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ymqN5_0gGnV1df00

MILAN, Italy — Pop icon Harry Styles launched a joint clothing line with Gucci on Monday, formalizing his partnership with the Italian fashion house and strengthening its bid for Gen Z luxury consumers.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Gucci Creative Director Alessandro Michele codesigned the HA HA HA line with the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter, and the 25-look menswear collection’s name is a play on the pair’s first initials.

The ‘70s-inspired line – featuring neckerchiefs, glen-plaid topcoats and sport coats with “meaty lapels” – was “introduced inside a Milanese vintage store alongside decades-old pieces,” the Journal reported.

According to Forbes, HA HA HA will hit stores in October.

Styles’ longstanding rapport with Gucci dates to 2015, when the fashion-forward singer became one of the first to wear Michele’s designs from the runway on red carpets, the magazine reported.

Indeed, the pair co-hosted the 2019 Met Gala, themed “Camp: Notes on Fashion,” and Styles, 28, donned a Gucci dress on the cover of Vogue one year later, Forbes reported.

Meanwhile, the boundary-pushing pop star launched Pleasing, a gender-neutral beauty line, in late 2021.

According to the Journal, the HA HA HA collection also reflects a new focus for Gucci’s business strategy after the company’s parent, Kering, unveiled plans with investors earlier this month to boost the label’s annual sales by more than 54% to nearly $14.3 billion, powered primarily by the “high potential of Young Millennials and Gen Z” consumers.

Don’t be surprised, however, if a single must-have item from the new line costs more than a ticket to one of Styles’ shows.

“It’s about beautiful pieces. … I mean, they are not that cheap,” Michele told the Journal.

Photos: Harry Styles through the years Here are some memorable photos of former One Direction singer Harry Styles through the years. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Harper's Bazaar

Heidi Klum's Silver Minidress Is Covered in Chain Cutouts

Heidi Klum wore a daring minidress for her latest appearance. Along with a slew of other A-listers, the supermodel attended ELLE and Dolce & Gabbana's 2022 Women in Music event wearing a metallic minidress designed by Peter Dundas. The long-sleeved piece featured silver embellishments and chain cutouts that wrapped along her torso, down her leg, and across her back. To finish off the look, she opted for monochrome accessories, carrying a reflective silver clutch and wearing strappy silver heels.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Megan Fox Poses in Disco Bralette, Dramatic Dresses & Sleek Heels for New Boohoo ‘Megan 2.0’ Collection Release

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Megan Fox is growing her presence in the fashion world this season, thanks to her partnership with Boohoo. The actress and the UK-based fast fashion retailer have joined forces on a second sleek collection, which launches today. The collection encompasses a wide range of over 40 pieces, from chainmail sequin tops to cutout dresses and wide-leg denim, that aim to share Fox’s empowering views on fashion. It’s also size-inclusive, with pieces available in...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Nicole Kidman Debuts ‘Green’ Hair In Suit & Studded Loafers For New Vegamour Partnership

Click here to read the full article. Nicole Kidman revealed a brand new look while promoting her new partnership with vegan haircare Vegamour. The collaboration is the first step in the company’s global expansion plans, launching nationally into more than 400 Sephora doors last month, with plans to extend to UK, Europe, China and Australia later this year. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicole Kidman (@nicolekidman) The Academy Award winner confirmed the news on her Instagram account, posing with founder and CEO of the cosmetic brand Daniel Hodgdon. “I’m excited to share my partnership with @Vegamour I...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Zendaya Brings Back ’90s Elegance in Vintage Patchwork Gown and Hidden Heels at Time 100 Gala

Click here to read the full article. Zendaya gave a vintage gown new life while attending the 2022 Time 100 Gala in New York City. Arriving on the red carpet at the Frederick P. Rose Hall at Lincoln Center, the “Euphoria” star — who’s also one of the 2022 honorees — posed in a Bob Mackie gown, hailing from the American designer’s Fall 1998 collection. The sharp couture piece featured a pointed bodice with a deep neckline, as well as color-blocked paneling in emerald, turquoise and teal velvet and silk faille for a patchwork effect. Completing Zendaya’s ensemble, styled by Law Roach, were...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alessandro Michele
Person
Harry Styles
Footwear News

Tiffany Haddish Serves Sleek Style in Off-The-Shoulder Jumpsuit & Criss-Cross Stiletto Sandals at ‘Lightyear’ Premiere

Click here to read the full article. Tiffany Haddish made a sleek style statement at the Los Angeles premiere of Disney Pixar’s “Lightyear” held at the El Captain Theatre on Wednesday night. The “Toy Story” spinoff follows Buzz Lightyear as he embarks on an intergalactic adventure with a group of ambitious recruits and his robot companion. Chris Evans and Keke Palmer also star in the film, which officially hits theaters on June 17. Haddish wore a black off-the-shoulder jumpsuit to the star-studded affair. The garment was complete with long breezy sleeves, ruched detailing on the chest and balloon pants. The Emmy...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Roxy Teams Up With Designer Stella Jean for Limited-edition Collection

Click here to read the full article. Roxy has a new muse: Haitian Italian designer Stella Jean.  The duo have linked up for a limited-edition collaboration, inspired by Roxy’s active lifestyle and the Rome-based designer’s aesthetic, much of which is grounded in nature.  More from WWDPhotos of Olivia DeJonge's 'Elvis' Press Tour FashionPhotos From the 2022 MTV Movie & TV AwardsA Closer Look at Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga's Second Drop “Stella is everything a Roxy girl should be,” Stephanie Micci, global head of design at Roxy, told WWD. “She’s got an amazing character; she’s super strong and confident and delightful. And she’s...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
SheKnows

Kate Middleton Reportedly Called Harry & Gave Him the Nudge to Acknowledge William's 40th Birthday

Click here to read the full article. It’s pretty clear that Prince William and Prince Harry aren’t doing much talking these days, but there’s someone who is trying their best to bring the brothers together. Kate Middleton has reportedly been working behind the scenes in hopes that she can get the dialogue flowing in the smallest of ways. A royal insider believes that the Duchess of Cambridge is the only one who understands that there is “a small glimpse of hope of saving the brothers from never speaking again,” per Us Weekly. “She can sense that despite everything that has happened,”...
WORLD
Footwear News

Jazmine Sullivan Makes a Case for Sheer Tights in High-Slit Gown & Peep-Toe Sandals at Time 100 Gala

Click here to read the full article. Time gathered its 100 most influential stars for their annual gala honoring the movers, shakers, and innovators that made the list at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City. The list, now in its nineteenth year, recognizes the impact, innovation, and achievement of the world’s most influential individuals. Jazmine Sullivan joined a roster of A-listers at the star-studded affair like Mary J. Blige, Zendaya and Dwyane Wade. The two-time Grammy Award-winning R&B songstress was dressed to the nines in a white Raven Maxi Dress by luxury fashion designer Hanifa. Structured...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Design#Ha Ha#Italian#Gen Z#The Wall Street Journal#Milanese
StyleCaster

Harry Styles Is Single-Handedly Bringing Back Vans—Shop His Favorite Sneakers

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. While trendsetters like Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid are always on our radar, there’s one that’s been making a splash in fashion for a while now—he doesn’t seem to be going out of style (pun intended) anytime soon. Drumroll, please! It’s the ever-trendy Harry Styles, of course! From pearl necklaces and delicate blouses to bell-bottom flares and bright-colored suits, Harry kills it every single time. Next up, his shoes. The singer and actor has...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Page Six

Of course Jennifer Lopez’s pajamas cost four figures

Leave it to J.Lo to make pajamas a (literal) runway moment. While most of us go for comfy traveling clothes, Jennifer Lopez took it to the next level as she boarded a private plane in style on Sunday wearing a pair of pajamas priced at north of $1,500. Taking fans along for the ride in an Instagram Reel, the future bride was all smiles as she walked across the tarmac in a pair of men’s silk hummingbird-print pajamas by Nahmias and six-inch Gucci platform heels as Jack Harlow’s “First Class” played in the background. Although her exact long-sleeved set is sold out,...
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Jennifer Lopez Dons 6-Inch Gucci Heels, Silky Pajama-Inspired Loungewear for ‘First Class’ Flight

Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Lopez knows how to fly in style. The award-winning singer and actress wore a white, silk two-piece set by Nahmias with a colorful hummingbird design, paired with a pink bag by Valentino and Gucci’s white Malaga Kid T Strap platform pumps set on 6-inch heels. She also wore her long hair down and accessorized with pink oversized sunglasses.More from WWDAll the Looks from Gucci X Harry Styles Ha Ha Ha CollectionDaytime Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity ArrivalsPhotos of Olivia DeJonge's 'Elvis' Press Tour Fashion View this post on Instagram A post shared...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue

The Vogue Editors’ Favourite Milan Menswear SS23 Shows

Don’t let the menswear shows slip under your radar: the spring/summer 2023 shows set the tone for the women’s season ahead – and boast more than a few co-ed looks to bookmark. From Prada’s reimagining of the classics to Dolce’s surprising ode to David Beckham, here are the Vogue editors’ favourite collections.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Associated Press

Prada mixes nostalgia and grunge for summer 2023 menswear

MILAN (AP) — Reconciling unusually high temperatures with the looks for next summer on Milan Fashion Week runways is becoming an exercise in cognitive dissonance. While nodding to sustainability, designers are nonetheless proposing looks that don’t jibe with longer summer heat waves, and instead seem to be focused on customers who either live in northern climates, who can count on cool evenings or air conditioning, or who just don’t care.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Independent

Gucci unveils 'HaHaHa' collaboration with Harry Styles

By Monday's fourth and final day of Milan Fashion Week menswear previews for next spring and summer, designers seemed to have understood the assignment.Looks appeared more weather appropriate than on the weekend, as soaring temperatures provided a reminder that warm-weather dressing can mean covered, but in a relaxed way that accommodates elegance and playfulness.Highlights from Monday’s shows:GIORGIO ARMANI DEFENDS ELEGANCEAgainst the onslaught of streetwear and dressing down, Giorgio Armani is defending elegance in all seasons.The 87-year-old designer’s Spring-Summer 2023 collection mixes classics with more unusual iterations, as the fashion world demands. Proffering elegance is increasingly a lonely job.“I don’t...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Blauer USA, Ten C Decamp to Milan Fashion Week

Click here to read the full article. Outerwear specialists Blauer USA and Ten C moved to Milan from their usual Pitti Uomo display out of a business necessity. A different environment called for different strategies, explained Enzo Fusco, the owner of the FGF Industry firm that controls the two brands. Sales have been booming over the past two years despite the pandemic, but some adjustments were required, including pushing back sales campaign.More from WWDLuca Larenza Men's Spring 2023Harmont&Blaine Men's Spring 2023Backstage at Giorgio Armani Men's Spring 2023 “We had already reached 70 to 80 percent of our seasonal budget before Pitti Uomo...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

“This Collection Is a True Act of Love”—Alessandro Michele on His Gucci Ha Ha Ha Collab With Harry Styles

Gucci’s Alessandro Michele and Harry Styles are a fashion match made in heaven. Their friendship goes way back: “We’ve known each other for such a long time, and our shared obsession for fashion is what has drawn us together,” Michele said at today’s Milan press conference for the launch of the Gucci Ha Ha Ha collection, which they sort of co-designed. It will bow in the brand’s stores from mid-October.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Zadig & Voltaire RTW Fall 2022

Zadig & Voltaire returned to Paris for its latest collection. Presented off calendar, the show was held in the gilded hall of the Musée des Arts Décoratifs with the runway surrounded by scaffolding, symbolizing a brand that is under construction and building up for growth. The return to...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
SheKnows

Aaron & Sam Taylor-Johnson's Vow Renewal Sparked Controversy About Their Age Gap on Social Media

Click here to read the full article. Sam and Aaron Taylor-Johnson recently celebrated their 10th anniversary with a romantic vow renewal on the day of the summer solstice. Any time a Hollywood celebrity couple crosses a major marital milestone, fans are often rejoicing, but why do Aaron and Sam often find themselves mired in controversy? There is often an age gap in entertainment industry marriages, usually with the man much older than the woman. Some people might consider it sexist that the Fifty Shades of Grey director gets called out on this, but it’s when she met Aaron that makes some...
RELATIONSHIPS
WWD

Tyga Goes Moto at Givenchy, Saks Heads to the Hamptons, Irene Neuwirth to Open in New York

Click here to read the full article. ON HIS BIKE: Tyga was riding high at the Givenchy show Wednesday afternoon, suited up completely moto-style. Sitting in the front row at Matthew Williams’ show on the grounds of the École Militaire in Paris, the rapper said he is a longtime friend of the designer from Los Angeles.More from WWDGivenchy Men's Spring 2023Givenchy Men's Spring 2023 PreviewChristie's Spotlights Hubert de Givenchy's 'French Taste in Auction “That’s my boy, he’s been killing it,” he told WWD. “I’ve been following his whole thing since it leaked, and this is his first all-men’s show so it should be...
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

Louis Vuitton SS23 Followed Virgil Abloh's Yellow Brick Road of Imagination

When Virgil Abloh died in November 2021, there was one question on everybody’s lips: what will happen to. ? Fall/Winter 2022 brought the late designer’s dreams to life in a performance-led runway show, and now it was the turn for Spring/Summer 2023 to give us the answer we’d all be hoping for. Debuted earlier today, Louis Vuitton took to Paris Fashion Week in grandeur and impact, kicking off the show with a cinematic prelude — something Abloh introduced to the house — titled “Strange Math.” It explored the relationship between imagination and reality and saw the Florida A&M University in Tallahassee, Florida, aka FAMU or the Marching 100, perform an all-Black member marching band beat in a pre-filmed alternate reality depiction of Paris that, with the push of a button on a space ship, transported them to the opulent live show setting of the Cour Carrée of the Louvre.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
83K+
Followers
110K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy