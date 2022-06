The Apopka Police Department is still investigating the death of a man found in the woods near an Apopka neighborhood this past weekend. Officers from the Apopka Police Department responded to a call near the intersection of Christiana Avenue and East Monroe Avenue in Apopka for an unresponsive man in the woods. According to the APD statement, at approximately 1:15 pm on Saturday, June 18th APD officers located the man.

APOPKA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO