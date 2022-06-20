ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman's remains found in Mexico prompt search for missing fugitive

By Teddy Grant, ABC News
 4 days ago
FBI, San Diego Field Office

SAN DIEGO — The FBI is looking for a man wanted in the disappearance of a woman whose remains were found in her vehicle in Tijuana last month.

The Bureau's San Diego office asked for the public's help on Sunday in finding 50-year-old Tyler Adams in connection to Racquel Sabean's death.

Following an Amber Alert for Sabean's missing 7-month-old daughter, local Mexican police detained and questioned Adams on Wednesday, but he was "uncooperative," the FBI said in a press release.

Sabean's daughter was found safe and is in protective custody in Mexico. According to ABC affiliate KHON2, Adams and Sabean were in a relationship.

Adams is said to have entered the U.S. on Thursday at the San Ysidro Port of Entry under the alias "Aaron Bain." The FBI said Adams has over a dozen aliases, including Paul Wilson Phipps, David Smith and Dominic Braun.

Immigration officials in Mexico reportedly handed Adams over to Customer and Border Protection officers at the border, according to the Baja California attorney general.

No information was provided as to how Adams escaped CBP, but the FBI was not present when the handoff between authorities happened, FBI San Diego's Public Affairs Officer William McNamara said, according to ABC affiliate KGTV.

According to the FBI, Adams is also a fugitive out of Hawaii for escape in the second degree. The FBI describes Adams as white, 5 feet, 9 inches and weighs around 175 pounds, and has brown hair and possible swelling under his eyes.

"He should be considered dangerous; he has an extensive criminal history as it relates to fraud, multiple identities, multiple fake and stolen identities," McNamara said.

