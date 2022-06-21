WWE World Pays Tribute to Two Longtime Referees Who Died

The company announced the tragic news over the weekend.

The wrestling world is mourning the loss of two longtime officials this week after WWE announced the deaths of Dave Hebner and Tim White.

Hebner, who died Friday at the age of 73, arrived to the company in 1986 and quickly made his claim to fame working some of WWF and WWE’s early WrestleMania classics. He eventually retired from officiating due to knee replacement surgery and worked as a WWE road agent until 2005 before moving on to other ventures.

Hebner was also part of the famous Hebner wrestling family alongside twin brother Earl, a WWE official from 1988 to ’05, and nephew Brian, a recently retired longtime official who also worked for WWE.

White, 68, began his 24-year tenure with the company in 1985 when he debuted as a part-time ref while working as André the Giant‘s agent. He took on a full-time role following the legendary wrestler’s death in '93. White went on to work several prominent matches, including The Undertaker-Mankind Hell in a Cell bout in '98, before a shoulder injury forced him to retire in 2004. White worked in various roles behind the scenes until his release in '09.

As the tragic news circulated around social, numerous wrestling legends and figures offered their condolences in Hebner and White's honor: