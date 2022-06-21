ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

WWE World Pays Tribute to Two Longtime Referees Who Died

By Jelani Scott
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38NmW2_0gGnUYTM00

The company announced the tragic news over the weekend.

The wrestling world is mourning the loss of two longtime officials this week after WWE announced the deaths of Dave Hebner and Tim White.

Hebner, who died Friday at the age of 73, arrived to the company in 1986 and quickly made his claim to fame working some of WWF and WWE’s early WrestleMania classics. He eventually retired from officiating due to knee replacement surgery and worked as a WWE road agent until 2005 before moving on to other ventures.

Hebner was also part of the famous Hebner wrestling family alongside twin brother Earl, a WWE official from 1988 to ’05, and nephew Brian, a recently retired longtime official who also worked for WWE.

White, 68, began his 24-year tenure with the company in 1985 when he debuted as a part-time ref while working as André the Giant‘s agent. He took on a full-time role following the legendary wrestler’s death in '93. White went on to work several prominent matches, including The Undertaker-Mankind Hell in a Cell bout in '98, before a shoulder injury forced him to retire in 2004. White worked in various roles behind the scenes until his release in '09.

As the tragic news circulated around social, numerous wrestling legends and figures offered their condolences in Hebner and White’s honor:

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

AEW Wrestler out of the Company in Wake of Arrest

An All Elite Wrestling (AEW) star is not returning to the company. According to Fightful, Jake Atlas is not expected back in AEW after suffering an injury during his first week with the company. This also comes on the heels of Atlas being arrested for domestic violence in May. According...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

They Did! Two Former WWE Stars Have Gotten Married

Congratulations! Wrestling is a complicated industry as you have no idea when the wrestlers are going to be able to find free time for anything outside of the ring. The wrestlers are on the road almost constantly and romantic relationships can be even more complicated than anything else. Some wrestlers have figured it out though, even while working for different promotions.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
wrestlingrumors.net

Get Well Soon: WWE Hall Of Famer Announces Upcoming Amputations

That’s never good to hear. A lot of wrestlers have stepped into the ring over the years and several of them have had quite the success. However, there are only a few who reach the very top levels and become legends. These are names that almost any wrestling fan knows and it can be sad to see them have health issues later in life. Unfortunately that is the case again, and now it is fairly serious.
WWE
The Spun

Michael Jordan Rejected Prominent Actor's Request To Play Him

Earlier this week, Hollywood A-lister Idris Elba admitted that he was shut down by one of the most prominent athletes in sports history. During an interview with Complex, Elba revealed that he approached Michael Jordan about playing the role of arguably the best basketball player ever. Unfortunately for Elba - and the fans who would want to see that movie - Jordan said "no."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Hebner
Wrestling World

Marriage problems for Stephanie McMahon?

There has been quite a bit of a hustle and bustle in WWE in recent weeks, with Chairman Vince McMahon ending up in an extramarital scandal as the federation boss had entered into a physical relationship with one of his employees on the federation's legal staff and that he had also paid a good three million dollars to have the woman's silence.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Michelle McCool Was Questioned By Cops About Murdering The Undertaker

In a classic case of a prank gone too far, Michelle McCool feared the worst when three cops arrived at her home asking her the whereabouts of her husband, The Undertaker. McCool recounted the story on a recent episode of “The Wives of Wrestling Podcast,” a new podcast hosted by the wives of Kurt Angle and Randy Orton, Giovanna and Kim, respectively.
PUBLIC SAFETY
wrestlinginc.com

Photos: Charlotte Flair And Andrade El Idolo Get Married

Charlotte Flair and Andrade El Idolo tied the knot Friday in a ceremony in Mexico. The pro wrestling couple exchanged vows in front of 160 people at Hacienda Mi Ranchito in Torreón – the groom’s hometown. As seen below, the likes of Finn Balor, Apollo Crews, Rey...
RELATIONSHIPS
PWMania

Report: Vince McMahon & Linda McMahon Married But Separated

Vince McMahon and Linda McMahon are still married … technically. Dave Meltzer noted on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio that the two haven’t been together for quite a while, despite still being legally married. The recent article in The Wall Street Journal regarding McMahon being under...
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Referees#Combat#Wwe World Pays Tribute#Wrestlemania
The Spun

Look: Alex Rodriguez's Girlfriend Shares Revealing Workout Photos

Alex Rodriguez isn't the only impressive athlete in his new relationship. The former MLB star turned NBA co-owner is dating fitness model Kathryne Padgett. The happy couple has been spotted at several sporting events in recent months. Padgett, who is based out of Dallas, Texas, is a National Physique Committee...
MLB
Outsider.com

Why ‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Mattea Roach Is Still Waiting for Her $560K in Winnings

During this season of super champions, “Jeopardy!” legend Mattea Roach won an astonishing 23 consecutive games and bagged $560,983. She earned the fifth-longest streak for consecutive wins in “Jeopardy!” history. And Roach became fifth on the list for highest regular-season winnings. After winning her first few games, the 23-year-old Canadian tutor revealed that her student loans could officially be paid off with her earnings.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
wrestlingrumors.net

Congratulations! Two Wrestling Stars Get Married

That’s the special moment. Wrestlers do a lot of things in the ring and in front of the camera as part of their job. There is very little free time as part of being a wrestler, meaning they have to use what they have as well as possible. That involves several different moments, with one of the most important taking place earlier this week between two stars.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
PWMania

PHOTOS: Wrestling Couple Get Married In Las Vegas

Mike Bailey and “Speedball” Veda Scott, have married. Scott shared two photographs from their Las Vegas wedding on Twitter today. She captioned the photo, “Reader, I married him.”. Bailey and Scott have been dating for a few years and are were set to marry in November 2020.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Wrestling World

New details on Stephanie McMahon's status

In the last month, we have reported how Stephanie McMahon, vice president of WWE, a family company for three generations now, wanted to temporarily abandon her role in the management to take a break, to be able to spend time with the family, to fix some problems at the moment not yet well defined nor declared in a personal way.
WWE
PWMania

Roman Reigns Reacts To Brock Lesnar Match Announced For WWE SummerSlam 2022

“The Tribal Chief” is ready to deliver one last beating to “The Beast Incarnate” at “The Biggest Party of the Summer.”. Following the announcement of Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WWE SummerSlam 2022 on July 30 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, “The Head of the Table” took to social media to comment on the match.
NASHVILLE, TN
stillrealtous.com

Former Champion Teases Return To WWE TV Soon

You never know what’s going to happen when you watch WWE programming as anyone could return at any time. Recently a fan on Twitter made it clear that they’re hoping to see former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Zelina Vega return to TV, and Vega teased her return when she posted the following:
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Hall Of Famer Provides Update On His Battle With Cancer

WWE Hall Of Famer “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan is more determined than ever to beat his recurring prostate cancer. The veteran wrestler released a video on social media last night through which he detailed an epiphany he had before retiring to bed. “I was just in there, brushing my...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

WWE Raw Star Pulled From Title Match At Money In The Bank

A few weeks ago it was determined that fans would see Bianca Belair defend her Raw Women’s Championship against Rhea Ripley at the Money in the Bank premium live event next month. Rhea Ripley earned a title shot when she won a fatal 4 way on Raw during the June 6th episode, but she will no longer be challenging for the title.
WWE
The Spun

John Cena Is Making History: WWE World Reacts

John Cena is arguably the GOAT when it comes to his exploits in the ring, but his legacy off of it is even more special. On Sunday, the WWE continued its #CenaMonth by sharing that the superstar wrestler has granted more wishes through the Make-A-Wish foundation than any other celebrity at 650-plus.
WWE
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

77K+
Followers
35K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy