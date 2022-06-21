ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Scheduled inspection for I-40 Mississippi River Bridge to cause lane closures

By Mattison Gafner
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Drivers can expect lane closures of the Interstate 40 Mississippi River Bridge to begin Monday and last for the next two weeks due to scheduled inspections, according...

