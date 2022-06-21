Scheduled inspection for I-40 Mississippi River Bridge to cause lane closures

The official start of summer is here, and the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality wants to remind you that Mississippi beaches are a great destination. “Our MDEQ team is out there every day monitoring the water quality of our 21 beaches and doing our part to protect public health,” said Executive Director Chris Wells. “You can check out our website or sign up for texts to keep up to date on any water contact advisories in effect.” While Mississippi beaches are very safe, there are times - especially after a period of heavy rain - that a beach advisory is needed. A beach advisory means that bacteria levels exceed water quality criteria and possibly poses an increased risk to human health. When an advisory is issued, water contact should be avoided. The public can still enjoy the sand portion of the beach under advisory, but it is "swim at your own risk" if you choose to get in the water. Beaches under advisory are tested every 24 hours. You can receive beach advisories directly in any of these ways: text “MDEQbeach” to (833) 259-4545, follow MDEQ on Twitter: @MDEQ, fill out a contact form for inclusion in a public group email list and/or check our Beach Monitoring Program website before your visit. More information about the Mississippi Beach Monitoring Program and the location of beach sampling stations is available here.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO