SPOKANE, Wash. — The second annual Challenge Air for Kids and Friends Fly-Day in Spokane will be hosted on June 25 at Felts Field Airport. Challenge Air for Kids & Friends and Historic Flight Foundation will be hosting the event, which is designed to change the perception of children with special needs. Challenge Air provides the gift of flight to children ages 7-21 with disabilities of all kinds.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO