HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Thousands of cattle died in extreme heat and high humidity in southwest Kansas last weekend. Usually, cattle can withstand high temperatures, but now farmers are reporting several thousand are dead. It rained just days before the mass casualties, making the pens muddy and the air especially humid. On top of that, there was little to no breeze, and the temperature spiked over 100 degrees.

KANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO