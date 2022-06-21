ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

USFL playoffs: Stallions eye trophy, but Breakers in way

FOX Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham Stallions head coach Skip Holtz described his team’s close win over the Tampa Bay Bandits on Saturday as a "comedy of errors" in which they turned the ball over twice and had a handful of bad snaps on offense. After watching his team...

The Spun

New Orleans Saints Cut Tight End On Wednesday

Just one day after signing tight end Brandon Dillon to their roster, the New Orleans Saints released Kahale Warring. Warring, a former third-round pick out of San Diego State, started his career with the Houston Texans. He then had brief stints with the New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts, Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama JUCO WR target Malik Benson sets commitment date

Malik Benson announced on Twitter Wednesday he has set his commitment date for July 5. Benson attends Hutchinson Community College in Kansas, and he is one of the top JUCO wide receiver prospects in the country. The Hutchinson product is expected to choose between Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Oregon and Tennessee. Each school is listed in Benson’s top five, and each school hosted him for an official visit.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FlurrySports

Jordan Ta’amu Leads the USFL in Passing Yards

We have seen multiple start-up professional football leagues over the past few years. However, the USFL is the first in recent history to finish its regular season, meaning we will have league awards for the regular season. We have tracked 2022 USFL Stats all season long. After 10 long weeks, it was Tampa Bay Bandits quarterback Jordan Ta’amu who finished as the USFL season as the passing leader.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
95.3 The Bear

Former Tide Star Returns to T-Town

While summertime may be the slowest part of the year for any football fan, there is still plenty going on with your favorite programs. Summer is the perfect opportunity for official visits and camps, both of which the Crimson Tide has been involved with heavily this offseason. Recently, Alabama hosted...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Ohio State
letsbeardown.com

A DAY IN THE LIFE OF AN ALABAMA FOOTBALL PLAYER

Being a college athlete is not the easiest thing in the world. You have a really big schedule and you need to be very diligent in everything that you do. However, when you play for a top program like the University of Alabama, you get to live things that normal students don't.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Raleigh News & Observer

Five-Star OL Samson Okunlola Enjoys First Taste of Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The “Pancake Honcho” enjoyed his first taste of the Crimson Tide. Alabama was the latest stop for Samson Okunlola as the five-star offensive lineman traveled to Tuscaloosa for an official visit over the weekend. After earning an Alabama offer last month, Okunlola was able...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

WATCH: What does Wilkin Formby commitment mean for Alabama?

Alabama football picked up a verbal commitment from four-star offensive lineman, Wilkin Formby, Monday. Touchdown Alabama Scouting/Recruiting Analyst Justin Smith provided a breakdown of what Formby’s commitment mean for Alabama in a video. The video can be streamed below:
TUSCALOOSA, AL
birminghammommy.com

The World Games Opening Ceremony

The official introduction to The World Games 2022 and the City of Birmingham, the Opening Ceremony will be a colorful and entertaining celebration of sport. Presented by Alabama Power, the presentation will feature live entertainment, special effects, honorable dignitaries and a parade of athletes representing more than 100 countries. Produced by Birmingham-based LRY Media Group, the Opening Ceremony will celebrate Birmingham’s past, present and future.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alabama NewsCenter

People of Alabama: Eddie Williams of Trussville

“Focus on self. Don’t ever put no one before you, especially when you’re investing in something. Invest in yourself first. I used to be in the music business, and I always had guys around me that I was investing into that was just ungrateful. I used to do everything for them – feed them, travel, all of that. As soon as they got an opportunity to get on somebody else’s bandwagon, they took it. Ever since then I just thought about investing into myself and this is what I got out of it, and I’ve only been doing it for under a year. I’m a personal chef. It was just something that I always wanted to do as a kid, that passion of cooking. My family always cooked, and it was just something I took up. I quit my job last November, and that was the best thing I ever did. I had to go ahead and just take the jump and leap. – Eddie Williams of Trussville.
TRUSSVILLE, AL
a-z-animals.com

The 2 Best Aquariums in Alabama

Alabama is well known for its adherence to southern hospitality and southern tastes. It’s not known as the “Heart of Dixie” for no reason, after all. Hard work and hospitality are the lifeblood of Alabama workers, and we learned that when the very first rocket to the moon was built in this state.
ALABAMA STATE
Clanton Advertiser

Clanton man reels in once in a life time catch

Mark Adams was born and raised in Jemison. He moved to Clanton in 1993 where he has lived ever since. However, on May 14, Adams may have become a legend 3,444 miles away from home. Adams reeled in a 188-pound halibut while on a deep-sea fishing while on a mission...
CLANTON, AL

