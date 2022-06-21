Tia Mowry Gets Colorful in Pastel Rainbow Mini Dress & Silver Pumps in Modeling Session

Click here to read the full article.

Tia Mowry showed off her modeling skills in a bright outfit.

The “Twitches” star donned a colorful look in an Instagram reel that she posted on Monday. In the video, Mowry posed in different angles wearing a one-shoulder dress with all the colors of the rainbow. Her mini dress featured a shimmery material made up of shades of pink, blue, yellow and green. The bottom half of the dress included ruching as well as a longer piece that draped over the leg. Mowry accessorized the fun look with large hoop earrings, layered necklaces and multiple bracelets.

The actress slipped into a metallic pair of heels to round out the outfit. She wore silver pointed-toe pumps that added not only roughyl 4 inches to Mowry’s height, but also more interest to the look without overpowering the dress. Pointed-toe shoes came back into prominence in 2021 when live events started happening again. In addition to Philipps, celebrities such as Saweetie, Sarah Jessica Parker and Heidi Klum have also worn the stylish silhouette.

When it comes to her shoe style, Mowry’s footwear ranges from sleek to whimsical. The “Miracle in Motor City” actress” often wears strappy neutral or metallic sandals for everyday occasions or nights out — plus sharp pointed-toe pumps from top brands Stuart Weitzman, Jessica Rich and Christian Louboutin — plus affordable brands Steve Madden and Topshop. Aside from heels, she’s also been spotted in Aperlai boots and Nike sneakers while off-duty over the years.