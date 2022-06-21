Awards HQ June 20: ‘The White Lotus’ Eligibility; ‘Bridgerton’ Podcast; Indie Stage 13 Aims for Emmy; Daytime Emmy Creative Arts Wins; and More!

Inspired by Stephanie Land ’s memoir “Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive,” Netflix’s “Maid” stars Margaret Qualley as Alex, a young woman who escapes in the middle of the night, with her young daughter in tow, after her emotionally abusive husband turns violent. To make ends meet, she tries to earn money as a housekeeper, but with a child who needs care, no home of her own and a bureaucractic system stacked against women facing such a predicament, Alex faces setback after setback in trying to find a better life for herself and her daughter.
“Maid” also stars Nick Robinson as Alex’s husband Sean, Billy Burke as her estranged father, Anika Noni Rose as a wealthy woman who Alex befriends while cleaning her home, and Andie MacDowell as Alex’s troubled mother. We asked exec producer Molly Smith Metzler to fill out our Showrunner Seven.
Sum up your show’s pitch in one sentence.
After fleeing an abusive relationship, a single mom struggles to provide for her daughter while cleaning houses for minimum wage.
What’s an alternate title for your show?
Our pet name for the show was “Cleaning & Feelings,” but we were so inspired by Stephanie Land’s memoir, we always knew the show would be called “Maid.”
What do we need to know before tuning in?
The show is funnier and more hopeful than you think it will be. Also: Margaret Qualley is in virtually every frame.
Give us an equation for your show. (Blank plus blank minus blank times blank, etc.)
“Maid” = “Mare of Easttown” – Mare – Easttown – murder – cool accents + cleaning.
What’s the best thing someone said about your show?
The month “Maid” premiered (October 2021), the National Domestic Violence hotline saw its highest number of calls in a single month in its 25-year history.
If you could work on any other series on TV, what would it be?
My nine-year-old and I agree that I should write for “Is It Cake?” on Netflix.
Finish this sentence: “If you like _______, you’ll love our show.”
If you’ve ever been short on rent, or had a low-paying back-breaking job, or loved someone so much that you would do anything to protect them, you’ll love our show.
