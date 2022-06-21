Awards HQ June 20: ‘The White Lotus’ Eligibility; ‘Bridgerton’ Podcast; Indie Stage 13 Aims for Emmy; Daytime Emmy Creative Arts Wins; and More!

Greetings from Variety Awards Headquarters! Today is June 20, 2022, which means it’s now 7 days until Emmy nomination round voting ends on June 27 . From there, it’s 22 days until Emmy nominations are announced on July 12 ; then 53 days until final round voting begins on August 12 , followed by 69 days until final round voting ends on August 22 . Then comes the finales: It’s 75 days until the Creative Arts Emmys kicks off its two-night event on September 3 ; and then it’s 84 days until the 74th Emmy Awards takes place, live on NBC, September 12 .



Let’s begin today by recognizing Juneteenth, now a national holiday and an opportunity to reflect on the history of the Black community in America and not just sweep it under the rug, like so many are trying to do by deriding history as “critical race theory,” and trying to stop schools and educators from exploring the truth of systemic racism in this nation and its impact on the population. But also the history of resistance and resilience that is even more important to teach. It’s now been two years since the murder of George Floyd and others helped reignite the Black Lives Matter movement and, at least for a brief time, got us talking again about police brutality and some of the oppressive structures that still permeate in this country.



And now, two years later, we face dire straits in this country. Forces on the right are striking down voter rights in an attempt to silence the voices and rights of People of Color. Those same right wingers also are attacking women’s rights, and as it becomes likely that Roe v. Wade will be struck down this week, are waging a war on women. These same people are also going after the rights of LGBTQ+ individuals. Are trying to censor what we can read. They refuse to do anything about the guns that are killing our children, and in fact want more guns out there that will, in turn, kill more Americans. We live in dark times, and I fear in the last months of democracy. If there are no consequences to the insurrectionists who tried to stage a coup after the 2020 election, it will indeed happen next time. And at that point, the United States as we know it is over.



Like I’ve said before, it’s hard to think about other things, including the Emmys. But nonetheless, we can’t let them win and completely destroy our spirits. We’ve all got jobs to do, and TV continues to have the power to educate and uplift, in addition to entertain. We need it more than ever. And now, let’s get going. *******************************************