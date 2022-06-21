ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Lightning bounce back, beat Avalanche 6-2 in Game 3

By The Associated Press
KREX
KREX
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4edxD7_0gGnTIdB00

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos, Pat Maroon and Ondrej Palat each had a goal and an assist, and the Tampa Bay Lightning scored four times in the second period and beat the Colorado Avalanche 6-2 Monday night in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Anthony Cirelli, Nicholas Paul and Corey Perry also scored to help the two-time defending champion Lightning bounce back after playing poorly while losing the first two games on the road. Nikita Kucherov and Victor Hedman had two assists, and Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 37 shots.

Stamkos, Paul, Maroon and Perry scored in the second period, when the Lightning chased Colorado goalie Darcy Kuemper while pulling away to trim their series deficit to 2-1.

The graduate: At 35, Jack Johnson earns degree from Michigan

Gabriel Landeskog had two goals and Mikko Rantanen had two assists for the Avalanche. Kuemper gave up five goals on 22 shots before he was replaced by Pavel Francouz, who finished with nine saves.

Game 4 is Wednesday night at Amalie Arena, where the Lightning have won a franchise-record eight straight playoff games and Colorado lost on the road for the first time this postseason.

Two nights after being limited to just 16 shots in a 7-0 loss in Denver, the Lightning rebounded by finally finding way to neutralize Colorado’s speed and solve Kuemper to avoid falling to the brink of elimination.

The Avalanche lifted their goaltender when Maroon scored a soft goal that put the Lightning up 5-2 with 8:45 remaining in the second. Perry reached behind Francouz to tap in a rebound that came off the right post to make 6-2 with 5:02 left in the period.

The back-to-back champions overcame a 2-0 series deficit in the Eastern Conference final to eliminate the New York Rangers in six games. They’re looking to do it again against Colorado to complete their quest for the NHL’s first three-peat in nearly 40 years.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Sports
State
Michigan State
City
Denver, CO
State
Colorado State
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
Local
Florida Sports
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Colorado Sports
Yardbarker

3 Takeaways From Avalanche’s Game 3 Loss in the Stanley Cup Final

The Stanley Cup Final is a series again. The Colorado Avalanche entered Monday’s contest with a 2-0 series lead after crushing the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 2. Tampa exacted some vengeance on the Avs in Game 3, rolling to a 6-2 victory in their first home game of the series.
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Stamkos
Person
Victor Hedman
Person
Mikko Rantanen
Person
Nikita Kucherov
Person
Darcy Kuemper
Person
Pavel Francouz
Person
Anthony Cirelli
Person
Corey Perry
Person
Andrei Vasilevskiy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playoff Games#The Colorado Avalanche#Amalie Arena
FOX Sports

Lightning 3-peat in trouble after Game 4 loss to Colorado

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning’s three-peat bid is in deep trouble. Nazem Kadri scored at 12:02 of overtime and the Colorado Avalanche took a 3-1 series lead by beating the Lightning 3-2 in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday night. Tampa Bay...
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Tampa Bay Lightning
KREX

Shots Fired at RV Park in Silt

Initially, the assault involved a physical altercation between two men but after the first altercation, one of the men retrieved a handgun and began firing.
SILT, CO
KREX

KREX

4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KREX 5 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Grand Junction area on westernslopenow.com.

 https://www.westernslopenow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy