(WSYX) Columbus, OH — To kick off the summer, a new super-premium ice cream from an Ohio icon has just landed in local stores! After more than 80 years in the ice cream business, United Dairy Farmers (UDF) is delivering more great taste to Ohio and beyond with the introduction of its first super-premium ice cream brand, Main Avenue Creamery. The house-made ice cream comes in eight flavors featuring indulgent, super-rich and pure flavor from recipes that have been carefully crafted from four generations of expertise, ensuring the perfect balance in every bite.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 HOUR AGO