Former Berks church treasurer pleads guilty of theft, forgery

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A third-degree murder charge has been dropped against Jayana Webb, the woman accused of striking and killing two Pennsylvania state troopers and a man who the troopers were trying to help. A judge dropped the charge at Webb’s preliminary hearing Wednesday. Webb’s defense attorney says the commonwealth failed to prove his client acted with malice. But Webb is still charged with manslaughter, homicide by vehicle and DUI. The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office has already refiled third-degree murder charges against Webb. A hearing will have to be held to determine if that charge will be reinstated. The state laid out its...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 6 HOURS AGO