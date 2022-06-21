ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Berks church treasurer pleads guilty of theft, forgery

By 69 News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAURELDALE, Pa. - A former treasurer of a church in Berks pleaded guilty to theft by unlawful taking and forgery...

Stephanie Ramos
2d ago

I just want to know how she could sit in a place of worship and not have any guilt for 10 years while stealing. I think Mother Karma will pay her a visit.

Glow
2d ago

She's been stealing $ for 10 years from a church, as the treasurer, just about $400,000 & doesn't get one day in jail? How does she get off?

