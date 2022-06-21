Temporary lane reduction on Truxtun Avenue

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The eastbound side of Truxtun Avenue between D and H streets will be reduced to one lane between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the City of Bakersfield.

The city says it will be installing a new cross gutter on Truxtun at G street, which may result in temporary closures of G street. The project is expected to be completed by Wednesday.

Traffic delays are expected and drivers are advised to use caution. Plan trips with extra time or use an alternate route.

