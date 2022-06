NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Happy Father’s Day everyone! Keep those umbrellas handy today as more steady to heavy rainfall is in the forecast. We still have plenty of moisture in play and active showers particularly near Socorro this morning. Expect the lighter rain showers to continue across the west. The ABQ metro area’s skies are overcast with the muggier conditions in place. Some isolated foggy conditions are likely through the morning over the higher spots near the Continental Divide.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 4 DAYS AGO