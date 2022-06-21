ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oroville, CA

Interactive photo: This is what Oroville Lake looks like during the drought

By Sergio Robles
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FGZZU_0gGnS1kI00

OROVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Department of Water Resources recently shared on Twitter two photos of Oroville Lake that show the effects of the ongoing drought in Northern California.

The photos, one from 2019 and the other from this year, show the difference in the water level after two dry years .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TeX3o_0gGnS1kI00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fEGC4_0gGnS1kI00
Use the slider to see what Oroville Lake looked like in 2019 (left) and what it looks like this year. (Photo credit: CA DWR)

“Images of Lake Oroville in 2019 compared to this year show a shocking drop in water levels during our severe #drought. It’s up to us all to do our part to #SaveOurWater esp. during the summer when water use can increase,” says the Department of Water Resources in the tweet.

Currently, the majority of Central California is in the “Extreme” level of drought, according to U.S. Drought Monitor data as of June 14. The “Extreme” level is the fourth of five levels.

Californians could see mandatory water cuts amid drought

Some areas of Fresno, Kern, Kings and San Benito counties are in the fifth level, considered an “Exceptional” level of drought.

Some California cities have implemented strict controls over water usage, especially for lawns, and the state government has asked that residents voluntarily reduce their use of water at home.

