Pierz Brewers shut off the Steam in 3-2 win

The Pierz Brewers got back to their winning ways after closing out a 3-2 win over the Aitkin Steam, Saturday, June 18.

Cody Kimman recorded the sole RBI for the Brewers, with Mike Poser scoring twice, each on Aitkin errors.

Peter Schommer pitched a clean game, striking out six batters and walking one. In nine innings, he gave up two runs on five hits.

The Brewers improve to 4-5 on the season and travel to Royalton to face the Riverdogs, Sunday, June 26, at 1:30 p.m.

Buckman drops last three

The Buckman Billygoats dropped their second in a row after starting 6-0. They fell to the Foley Falcons 5-3, Saturday, June 18.

Joe Kahl and Matt Kummet both drove in a run for the Billygoats. Travis Kahl recorded two hits on three at-bats, scoring twice and being walked once.

Todd Robinson struck out three batters and gave up just three runs on eight hits in six innings.

The Billygoats fell to the Skis, 6-3, Sunday, June 19. (See separate article) They sit at 6-3 and host the Pierz Bulldogs, Sunday, June 26, at 1:30 p.m.

DeRosier leads at the plate

The Fort Ripley Rebels got their seventh win in a row, beating the Pierz Bulldogs, 10-6, Friday, June 17.

Riley DeRosier had quite the performance at the plate, hitting two doubles in three at-bats. DeRosier drove in two runs and scored once himself. Seth Vagts shined as well, getting three hits on six at-bats. He drove in two runs and scored once.

Adam Jensen pitched five innings to come away with the win. He struck out three batters and walked two. He gave up two runs on two hits.

The Rebels followed that up with another win against the St. Stephen Steves, Sunday, June 19.

In the 9-3 victory, DeRosier went off again, driving in two runs on three hits. He scored twice and cracked off a double. Alex Haapajoki hit 2-for-4, driving in two runs as well. He scored once and hit a double.

Bryce Flanagan led the way on the mound, pitching all nine innings. He struck out five batters and walked three, giving up three runs on nine hits.

The Rebels improve to 8-1 after starting the season 0-1. They travel to Roscoe to take on the Rangers, Saturday, June 25, at 1:30 p.m.

Falcons seek first win

The Flensburg Falcons dropped their eighth game, losing to the Pierz Lakers, 8-1, Sunday, June 19. No stats were available. The 0-8 Falcons host the Swanville Swans, Sunday, June 26, at noon.

Bulldogs snap losing streak

The Pierz Bulldogs took on the Fort Ripley Rebels, Friday, June 17, and lost 10-6.

The Rebels took a commanding 10-0 lead before the Bulldogs could get on the board. They finally did, when Max Barclay hit a two run single in the bottom of the fifth.

The Bulldogs scored four more runs in the eight, but were unable to close the gap to lead to their fifth loss in a row.

Aiden Micholski took the mound, striking out two batters and giving up one run and four hits in four innings.

The Bulldogs finally snapped their losing streak with a win over the Swanville Swans, Sunday, June 19.

In the 8-3 win, the Bulldogs outplayed the Swans at the plate, recording 14 hits to the Swans’ 10. No other stats were available.

The Bulldogs improve to 4-5 on the season and travel to Buckman to take on the Billygoats, Sunday, June 26, at 1:30 p.m.

Lakers get road win

The Pierz Lakers crushed the Flensburg Falcons, 8-1, Sunday, June 19. No stats were available. The Lakers improve to 7-2 and take on the Foley Lumber Jacks at home, Wednesday, June 22, at 7:30 p.m.

Royalton drops to 3-9

The Riverdogs fell just short of beating the Fergus Falls Hurricanes, Friday, June 17. The 4-3 loss saw the Hurricanes out-hit the Riverdogs 12 to four. No other stats were available.

The Riverdogs fell to 3-9 following the loss. They host the Pierz Brewers, Sunday, June 26, at 1:30 p.m.

Sobieski gets narrow victory

The Skis beat the Opole Bears in a low scoring, 1-0 game, Saturday, June 18. Collin Eckman drove in Matt Baier in the 4th inning, hitting a double for the game’s only score. Chris Reller also recorded a double.

Beau Thoma took the mound, pitching eight innings. He struck out five batters and gave up just one hit, just missing out on a no-hitter.

The Skis took on the Buckman Billygoats, winning 6-3, Sunday, June 19. (See other article) The Skis improved to 10-1 and face the Blue Jays in Upsala, Sunday, June 26, at 1:30 p.m.

Swans drop last nine

The Swanville Swans lost to the Avon Lakers, Saturday, June 18, 12-2.

Levi Beseman hit 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI.

Tyler Evans pitched four innings and Travis Barthel pitched 3.2.

The Swans drop to 11-1 on the season. They hope to end the losing streak in Flensburg as the take on the Falcons, Sunday, June 26, at noon.

Blue Jays lose in final inning

Upsala lost a close one on the road, falling 3-2 to the Freeport Black Sox, Saturday, June 18. The Blue Jays tied it up 2-2 in the eighth inning, but the Black Sox managed to hit a walk off run in the bottom of the ninth.

Justin Cichon cracked two hits for the Blue Jays and Levi Lampert and Haden Chuba both recorded a double.

Matt Swanson took the loss on the mound for the Blue Jays, but he struck out 15 batters in a hard fought loss.

The Blue Jays sit at .500 with a 4-4 record. They host the Sobieski Skis, Sunday, June 19, at 1:30 p.m.