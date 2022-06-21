ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Area food shelves struggling to meet rising demand

By Aaron Stuve
KEYC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - High inflation means that businesses and organizations everywhere are finding it more difficult to pay for the resources they need. Food shelves in particular have been hit hard by the difficult economy, with fewer resources coming in and more hungry people needing their help. “They’re...

KEYC

Olives to change ownership

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Come next week, the Mankato Mediterranean restaurant Olives will be under new management. The Massad family, who has owned and operated Olives for 15 years, made the announcement on Facebook. The Massad family said the new management will take over June 30. The new owners will...
KEYC

Hy-Vee offering free pediatric COVID-19 vaccines

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Hy-Vee is now offering free pediatric COVID-19 vaccines to children ages three and below. The vaccinations will be available at select pharmacy locations. Vaccinations will be appointment only. The three-dose Pediatric Pfizer vaccine is available for children ages 3 or 4, and the 2-dose Pediatric Moderna...
KEYC

Mankato Area Meets and Cruises hosts 3rd annual charity car show

The Blue Earth County Historical Society will be hosting walking tours of historic downtown Mankato. With inflation raising the cost of resources, both food shelves and their clients are struggling to get the products they need. Butterfly House opens at Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota. Updated: Jun. 21, 2022...
KEYC

Northway Academy breaks ground in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato is welcoming an academy dedicated to helping people on the autism spectrum. Northway Academy provides applied behavior analysis day programs across Minnesota. “We’re a one-on-one facility, so every child has one staff member with them throughout the day and we work on very specific skills...
KEYC

Ellison: Minnesota will continue to allow legal abortions

AM 1390 KRFO

Is It True That Dollar General in Byron, Minnesota Is Closed?

Is The Byron, Minnesota Dollar General Store Closing?. Some rumors were floating around social media today that a Dollar General store in a small town near Rochester, Minnesota was closing. The public first heard that the store was closing thanks to a Facebook post on the Spotted in Byron MN page that showed a note on the door that stated many individuals quit and "Store is closed...we do not know how long this store will be closed for". You can read the full note below.
KEYC

South Central College celebrates ‘Minnesota State Week’

KEYC

Watching Your Wallet: Student loan interest rates increase

KEYC

Registration open for ‘Night to Unite’

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of Mankato is getting ready for its annual “Night to Unite.”. On the first Tuesday in August from 5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m., residents are encouraged to hold outdoor block parties in their neighborhoods. Registered gatherings will be attended by city employees as well as...
KEYC

Butterfly House opens at Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota

KEYC

KTTC News Now: Mayo Clinic finishes COVID-19 pill study

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Mayo Clinic recently completed a study surrounding Pfizer’s Paxlovid pills to treat COVID-19 symptoms in its patients. The clinic studied 483 high-risk patients who took the five-day series of pills to treat their symptoms. The median age of the patient was 63 years old.
CBS Minnesota

Lakeville restaurant owners charged with tax crimes

LAKEVILLE, Minn. -- The Minnesota Department of Revenue says that two Lakeville restaurant owners face charges related to failing to pay sales tax.The Dakota County Attorney's Office charged Linxiong Li and Wenzi Zeng with four felony counts each for assisting in the filing of fraudulent sales tax returns. Li faces four additional counts of willfully failing to pay sales tax.The complaint says that Li and Zeng own the restaurant together, and the couple used their payment system to suppress sales figures, removing items from checks or altering the price of items after transactions finished.For more than three years, between May 2016 and Dec. 2019, the complaint says the couple underreported $231,000 in total sales at the restaurant and reported the incorrect numbers to their accountant, who filed their monthly sales tax returns.Li owes over $27,900 in sales tax, penalties, and interest, the Department of Revenue states.Each tax-related felony charge carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison, if a person is convicted.
boreal.org

U.S. News and World Report ranks Minnesota communities (including one in northern MN) as healthiest in the nation

According to a new report, Minnesotans are in pretty good shape. Wednesday, U.S. News and World Report and CVS Health released their fifth annual Healthiest Communities rankings, analyzing data related to health care access and outcomes; mental health; environment; community vitality, and other health-related topics. In total, 89 factors were...
AM 1390 KRFO

Popular Pizza Joint In Rochester Looking For New Owner

A Rochester, Minnesota business that is known for some amazing customer service recently posted some sad news on Facebook. It's with bittersweet emotions that we have decided to sell our Rochester location!! It's located at 1105 7th St. N.W.(right behind Barlow Center) We are selling TURN KEY, with everything in working order!! We will remain open during this time!! Its been a great experience, THANK YOU ROCHESTER!! if interested, give us a call. - 5 Dollar Pizza Facebook Page.
KEYC

Beat the heat with a trip to the pool

Local food shelves have been hit hard by inflation. At the same time, they are dealing with an increase in demand and a decrease in supplies. North Mankato Taylor Library brings families a summer full of events. Updated: 5 hours ago. The North Mankato Taylor Library is bringing families a...
KEYC

Cambria Township getting ready for July 4th festivities

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Cambria Community Township, between Courtland and North Mankato, is gearing up for its 151st 4th of July celebration. Fireworks are scheduled for Saturday, July 2, at the Cambria Town Hall. Local officials ask that no one park on Highway 68 to view the fireworks. On...
KEYC

First day on the job for new North Mankato city administrator

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s the first day on the job for North Mankato’s new City Administrator Kevin McCann. McCann was officially hired on at last night’s City Council meeting, filling the position vacated by longtime City Administrator John Harrenstein in April. McCann has worked as...
