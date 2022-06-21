Despite gas prices, RVs are docking at campgrounds this summer

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Sky-high gas prices are not stopping people from taking to the road in their RVs.

WBBM’s Nancy Harty reports campgrounds in Illinois are filling up this summer.

At Green River Oaks in Amboy, Jessica Carls said they’re seeing more visitors at their 130-acre campground compared to last year. The campground, 56 miles west of Aurora, is usually filled on weekends.

She said they added 50 spaces to accommodate demand, which has not been slowed by inflation.

Other campgrounds WBBM Newsradio contacted – including ones in far western Geneseo and downstate New Douglas — said they’re also booked.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Links:

https://go.audacy.com/wbbm780/download

https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780/sign-up-for-news-updates

https://www.facebook.com/WBBMNewsradio

https://twitter.com/WBBMNewsradio

https://www.instagram.com/wbbmnewsradio/