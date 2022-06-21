ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

In Chicago stop, Pence focuses on inflation, not Jan. 6

By Wbbm Newsradio Staff Report
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2unMhl_0gGnRDHy00

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Former Vice President Mike Pence was in Chicago Monday, blaming the Biden Administration for high inflation and a potential recession.

“This economic wound that we’re experiencing is entirely self-inflicted,” Pence said during an address at the University Club of Chicago.

Unlike the Great Depression of the 1930s, stagflation of the ‘70s or even the Great Recession of 2008, he said today’s economic woes have been caused almost single handedly by one person: Democrat Joe Biden.

Pence said runaway inflation is the predictable result of what he called runaway spending.

“You cannot spend your way out of a problem that is caused by overspending,” the Republican from Indiana said.

Pence briefly referenced the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, which he called a “tragic day.” He and federal lawmakers were interrupted in certifying the 2020 presidential election results by a mob that had been whipped up by Pence’s former boss, President Trump, who falsely claimed the election had been stolen from him.

Pence was slated to appear in Peoria Monday evening.

Trump was to stop in Illinois later this week to endorse a Republican congressional candidate.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!
Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Links:
https://go.audacy.com/wbbm780/download

https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780/sign-up-for-news-updates

https://www.facebook.com/WBBMNewsradio

https://twitter.com/WBBMNewsradio

https://www.instagram.com/wbbmnewsradio/

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Chicago

VP Kamala Harris to Travel to Illinois Friday, Make Stops in Chicago and Suburbs

Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to travel to the Chicago area Friday. Harris is expected to attend events both in Chicago and in Plainfield. In Chicago, Harris is slated to speak at the National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials conference, which the group says is the largest national gathering of Latino policymakers.
CHICAGO, IL
Jake Wells

More stimulus checks are coming soon to Chicago

Photo of money on tablePhoto by Engin Akyurt (Unsplash) Here's some good news, Chicago. The state of Illinois will be sending you a check for $50 per individual and $100 per dependent (with a maximum of three per family). So a family of five will receive the maximum of $400 (if all qualifying children are under 18 years of age). There are some income limitations, please check this source for details. The good news is that the state says a check will come to 90% of residents.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Peoria, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
State
Indiana State
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
CBS Chicago

Woman without one document for foreign citizenship application, broken forklift blamed

MAYWOOD, Ill. (CBS) -- Cutting through bureaucratic red tape can be frustrating – but red tape is not the reason for one west suburban woman's frustration. She says a Cook County forklift, of all things, is to blame. Jennifer Flodin has almost everything she needs to apply for Italian citizenship for herself and her two kids. "This process has actually been ongoing for about a year," Flodin told CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov on Wednesday. Flodin's grandparents are from Italy. Dual citizenship would make it easier for her family to travel to the country they love and frequently visit....
COOK COUNTY, IL
chicagocrusader.com

Chicago’s minimum wage increase and fair workweek changes start July 1, 2022

Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and the Chicago Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection (BACP) announced the annual scheduled increase in Chicago’s minimum wage and a scheduled enhancement of the Fair Workweek ordinance requirements. Every July 1, Chicago’s minimum wage increases per the Minimum Wage Ordinance. The Chicago minimum...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Joe Biden
FingerLakes1.com

How to get $150 stimulus checks through Chicago Moves

There is less than two weeks to apply for the June Chicago Moves stimulus program. The applications will close at the end of the month. $1,000 gas stimulus checks haven’t been approved by President Joe Biden. Chicago Moves stimulus. Chicago residents can apply for the stimulus checks, but that...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation And Economy#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The Biden Administration#Democrat#Republican#Audacy#Wbbm Newsradio Facebook
suburbanchicagoland.com

Sean Morrison drops the ball fighting for Cook County Republicans

Sean Morrison drops the ball fighting for Cook County Republicans. Republicans in suburban Cook County will not have to worry about wasting a lot of time to vote because the most popular candidate on Republican Ballots is a candidate named “No Candidate,” slated through the incompetence of Cook County Republican Chairman Sean Morrison, the beleaguered 17th District Cook County Commissioner who can’t stop himself from stepping into controversy. Morrison has failed to build a Suburban Republican organization and has instead weakened it giving Democrats a stronger voice and wider base.
COOK COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
illinois.edu

Why are Boeing and Caterpillar leaving Illinois?

In the span of two months, two major companies have announced they are moving their corporate headquarters out of Illinois. In May 2022, Boeing said it was leaving downtown Chicago for a suburb of Washington, D.C. In June 2022, Caterpillar announced it was leaving Deerfield, Illinois for Irving, Texas in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. However, most of the company's manufacturing jobs will remain in Illinois.
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

‘Enough is Enough!’ Preckwinkle’s Shameful Failure to Keep Cook County Safe

Our children are literally dying in the streets; families are not getting justice. My No. 1 priority is to make sure that we have safe streets throughout Cook County. With less than a week remaining in the election cycle, the state of Cook County couldn’t be worse for President Toni Preckwinkle. High levels of crime and gun violence continue to plague our communities. People do not feel safe to move around in their own neighborhood.
COOK COUNTY, IL
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
18K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy