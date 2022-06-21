In Chicago stop, Pence focuses on inflation, not Jan. 6

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Former Vice President Mike Pence was in Chicago Monday, blaming the Biden Administration for high inflation and a potential recession.

“This economic wound that we’re experiencing is entirely self-inflicted,” Pence said during an address at the University Club of Chicago.

Unlike the Great Depression of the 1930s, stagflation of the ‘70s or even the Great Recession of 2008, he said today’s economic woes have been caused almost single handedly by one person: Democrat Joe Biden.

Pence said runaway inflation is the predictable result of what he called runaway spending.

“You cannot spend your way out of a problem that is caused by overspending,” the Republican from Indiana said.

Pence briefly referenced the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, which he called a “tragic day.” He and federal lawmakers were interrupted in certifying the 2020 presidential election results by a mob that had been whipped up by Pence’s former boss, President Trump, who falsely claimed the election had been stolen from him.

Pence was slated to appear in Peoria Monday evening.

Trump was to stop in Illinois later this week to endorse a Republican congressional candidate.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Links:

https://go.audacy.com/wbbm780/download

https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780/sign-up-for-news-updates

https://www.facebook.com/WBBMNewsradio

https://twitter.com/WBBMNewsradio

https://www.instagram.com/wbbmnewsradio/