Long line at LaGuardia Airport as cancellations cause passenger spillover

By Associated Press, Storyful
 2 days ago

NEW YORK — The line at LaGuardia Airport in New York stretched through the terminal on Sunday as the airport cited spillover from mass cancellations on Thursday and Friday as the reason for longer waits.

Footage recorded by Glenn E Martin shows the long line just before 6 am on Sunday. Martin said he “was in line the moment I exited my Uber” and that the queue snaked through the entire terminal. It took him 90 minutes to pass security, a process that he said would normally take 15-20 minutes, he said.

LaGuardia Airport replied to Martin’s tweet, citing “higher passenger volume” due to mass cancellations on Thursday and Friday as the reason for the longer wait time.

Cancellations continued on Saturday and Sunday. More than 2,000 flights were canceled and more than 10,000 were delayed on each day, according to tracking service FlightAware .

Airports with the most cancellations included those in Charlotte, North Carolina, a major hub for American Airlines, LaGuardia and Newark Liberty in the New York City area, and Reagan Washington National outside Washington, D.C.

On Thursday, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg held a virtual meeting with airline CEOs to go over steps the airlines are taking to operate smoothly over the July 4 holiday and the rest of the summer, and to improve accommodation of passengers who get stranded when flights are canceled.

PIX11 contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

IN THIS ARTICLE
