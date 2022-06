DeKalb County Community Gardens Grow Mobile will be making regular stops throughout July. DCCG is working hard to ensure the well-being of residents, staff and volunteers and ask that you practice good hand hygiene and stay home if you are sick. Food is free and available to all who come, no requirements. All food packages are pre-packed and will be distributed drive-thru style. To get Grow Mobile alerts, text @a34cg4 to 81010. For more information visit: dekalbgardens.org/food-needs/

DEKALB COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO