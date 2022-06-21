ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Traffic shift on Platte over Sand Creek overnight Wednesday

By Ashley Eberhardt
KXRM
KXRM
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I1nJ4_0gGnOThd00

COLORADO SPRINGS — Westbound and eastbound traffic on Platte Avenue, including vehicular and bicycle traffic, will be shifted to the permanent section of the new bridge over Sand Creek.

EPSO warns of Police Week donation scam

To prepare for the traffic shift, there will be a detour on westbound Platte between Wooten Road and the Powers Boulevard interchange from 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 22 – 5 a.m. Thursday, June 23, resource and weather dependent. Westbound traffic on Platte Avenue will be detoured onto the northbound exit ramp at the Powers Interchange, then north to Galley Road and west to Wooten Road.

Southbound traffic on Powers desiring to head westbound on Platte Avenue will detour and exit at Galley Road then west to Wooten Road.

Eastbound will be reduced to a single lane between 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 22 – 5 a.m. Thursday, June 23.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q2JSw_0gGnOThd00

Drivers are asked to use caution in and around the area and follow construction signage and are advised to take alternate routes when possible. Space Center Drive remains closed at Platte Avenue as crews continue with utility work. All business access will remain open throughout construction and all work is weather and resource dependent.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KKTV

Crash closes part of Powers Boulevard in Colorado Springs on Wednesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE: All lanes were back open at about 3:45 p.m. A crash closed part of a busy Colorado Springs roadway on Wednesday. At about 1:20 p.m. the Colorado Springs Police Department asked the public to avoid the area of Powers Boulevard and Constitution Avenue. As of 1:25 p.m., northbound Powers was closed in the area.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Full closure of West Colorado Ave starts Wednesday

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Utilities will be installing a new water pipeline, causing a temporary closure for a portion of West Colorado Avenue. Starting Wednesday, June 22, Colorado Avenue will be closed between 33rd and 34th streets through Saturday, June 25. Local traffic can use 31st, 32nd, 33rd streets and Pikes Peak Avenue. Through […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Trooper and tow operator escape drunk driving crash

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A motorcycle trooper with the Colorado State Patrol and a local tow operator narrowly escaped with minor injuries after a drunk driver crashed into both their vehicles as they were cleaning up a previous crash.  At approximately 1:34 a.m., Trooper Dean McClain was finishing an on scene investigation of a […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
State
Colorado State
Colorado Springs, CO
Traffic
Local
Colorado Traffic
KKTV

Van hits tree, rolls and catches fire in Colorado Springs on Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Part of a Colorado Springs roadway was closed on Tuesday following a crash. Colorado Springs Police are reporting they received a call just after 1 p.m. about a vehicle hitting a tree, rolling and then catching on fire. This was in an area close to Uintah Street and N. Prospect Street, south of the Patty Jewett Golf Course. Last time 11 News checked in with police at 1:30 p.m., there were no serious or life-threatening injuries reported.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Victim identified in deadly shooting near Monterey Road

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Coroner's Office has identified the victim in the deadly shooting near Monterey Road. The victim has been identified as 19-year-old Ronnie Padilla from Colorado Springs. On Sunday, June 19, police responded to a shooting in the 1800 block of Monterey Rd., before 10:50 p.m. At the The post Victim identified in deadly shooting near Monterey Road appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Colorado Springs has highest Click It or Ticket citations in the state

COLORADO SPRINGS — The May ‘Click It or Ticket’ enforcement period cited 907 drivers, which resulted in costly fines – but more importantly a reminder to always use seat belts.   From May 16 to June 5, CDOT, Colorado State Patrol and 64 law enforcement agencies partnered for the year’s largest Click It or Ticket enforcement period. […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Multi-million dollar federal investigation at pawn shops in Pueblo, Colorado Springs

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KRDO) -- Wednesday, multiple law enforcement agencies served several search warrants regarding a criminal organization and a Southern Colorado pawn shop with locations in Colorado Springs and Pueblo. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), they're part of a joint investigation into a multi-million dollar criminal organization involved in the sale of The post Multi-million dollar federal investigation at pawn shops in Pueblo, Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Signage#Epso#The Powers Interchange#Space Center Drive#Nexstar Media Inc
KXRM

Police investigate apartment shooting near Sandalwood Dr.

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) are investigating a shooting that occurred near the Antero Apartments early morning. Just after 2:30 a.m. CSPD officers were notified of shots being fired at an apartment complex near 1300 Sandalwood Dr. When officers arrived, they located an apartment on the third floor that appeared to […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Manitou Springs ‘Living With Wildfire’ town hall

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is partnering with the Manitou Springs Fire Department (MSFD) to bring their informative ‘Living With Wildfire’ town hall series to the community of Manitou Springs. On Wednesday, June 22 from 6 – 8 p.m. at the Manitou Springs Middle School Media Center, MSFD will host […]
MANITOU SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Police investigate bank robbery in northeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department are investigating a bank robbery in northeast Colorado Springs. Tuesday, police were dispatched to the 5000 block of Tutt Blvd., just before 9 a.m. During the investigation, police determined three gunmen, wearing masks had robbed the location. Police say the men stole an unknown amount The post Police investigate bank robbery in northeast Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Cresta Road closure starting Monday, June 20

COLORADO SPRINGS – Starting Monday, June 20, Cresta Road will be closed south of Cheyenne Mountain High School at La Veta Way for two weeks. Colorado Springs Utilities will install a new water pipeline in the Skyway neighborhood to enhance system reliability. Crews will permit local traffic to access homes using side streets, but all other […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
KKTV

Gunshots fired at Springs apartment complex

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police say the people living in a third-floor apartment may have been targeted by one or more gunmen overnight. Officers responded to the Antero Apartments near Murray and Fountain just after 2:30 a.m. Wednesday after receiving 911 calls regarding gunshots at the complex. “When officers...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

First round of summer snow coming to Colorado with wet weekend ahead

According to the National Weather Service, more snow may land on Colorado's highest peaks as another round of moisture moves into the state over upcoming days. Starting Thursday, monsoonal moisture is set to return to much of Colorado, continuing through the weekend. This will increase the chance of rain showers and thunderstorms, resulting in flash flooding risks in the area of burn scars. This increased risk and potential flooding could result in road closures and travel delays.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Crews respond to high angle rescue at Blodgett Open Space

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday, the Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a high angle rescue at Blodgett Open Space. Crews were dispatched to the scene at 3898 W. Woodmen Rd., just before 1 p.m. According to CSFD, a woman fell more than a mile up the trail, requiring a rescue. Ten rescuers responded. The post Crews respond to high angle rescue at Blodgett Open Space appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
FOX21News.com

Two banks robbed Tuesday in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department reported it responded to two bank robberies in the city on Tuesday. The first occurred at about 9:30 a.m. in the 5000 block of Tutt Boulevard. The second, police said, happened just about 1:30 p.m. in the 5000 block of North...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Fire Department responds to garage fire at apartment complex

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday, crews responded to a reported working fire happening at an apartment complex near Airport Rd. and Crestline Dr. According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, there was a reported garage fire at 4934 Copper Springs View around 3 p.m. At 4:16 p.m., CSFD reported the garage fire was under The post Colorado Springs Fire Department responds to garage fire at apartment complex appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Ducklings rescued from ‘quacky’ predicament

COLORADO SPRINGS — A family of ducklings is safe after firefighters with the Colorado Springs Fire Department helped the little ones out of a storm drain. CSFD said a Good Samaritan noticed the ducklings and immediately notified firefighters. Engine 23 responded and safely removed the ducklings. The ducklings are now on their way to a […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Wildland fire on Fountain Creek contained

UPDATE: PFD says the fire is now contained, thanks to low winds. Fire conditions will remain high in the area. PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Fire Department (PFD) is on scene of a large wildland fire on Fountain Creek. PFD says the fire likely originated from a large homeless camp. Multiple fire crews are responding. […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Downtown road closures for Fan Fest, USOPM Hall of Fame Festival

COLORADO SPRINGS — There will be several events in Downtown Colorado Springs that will require road closures between June 24 – 25. The United States Olympic & Paralympic Museum (USOPM) will host the Hall of Fame Festival June 25-27 in downtown Colorado Springs. A parade begins Saturday at 10 a.m. Additionally, the 100th running of the […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

KXRM

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy