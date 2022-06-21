Traffic shift on Platte over Sand Creek overnight Wednesday

COLORADO SPRINGS — Westbound and eastbound traffic on Platte Avenue, including vehicular and bicycle traffic, will be shifted to the permanent section of the new bridge over Sand Creek.

To prepare for the traffic shift, there will be a detour on westbound Platte between Wooten Road and the Powers Boulevard interchange from 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 22 – 5 a.m. Thursday, June 23, resource and weather dependent. Westbound traffic on Platte Avenue will be detoured onto the northbound exit ramp at the Powers Interchange, then north to Galley Road and west to Wooten Road.

Southbound traffic on Powers desiring to head westbound on Platte Avenue will detour and exit at Galley Road then west to Wooten Road.

Eastbound will be reduced to a single lane between 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 22 – 5 a.m. Thursday, June 23.

Drivers are asked to use caution in and around the area and follow construction signage and are advised to take alternate routes when possible. Space Center Drive remains closed at Platte Avenue as crews continue with utility work. All business access will remain open throughout construction and all work is weather and resource dependent.

