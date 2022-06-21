Kate Bush 'to bank £1million' as her hit Running Up That Hill surges to the top of the charts 37 years on from its original release - after it was featured in Stranger Things

Kate Bush is reportedly set to bank more than £1million after her 1985 hit Running Up That Hill raced to the top of the charts last week.

The song has seen a resurgence after it was featured in the new series of Netflix sci-fi horror drama Stranger Things, with the track originally reaching No. 3 in the charts when it was first released.

A source told The Sun: 'Kate is on course to bank a seven-figure sum because of its resurgence.

In the money: Kate Bush, 63, is reportedly set to bank more than £1million after her 1985 hit Running Up That Hill raced to the top of the charts last week (pictured in 1978)

'She owns all of the publishing and licensing rights, and she wrote it – so nearly all the cash is going to her.

'Given the traction of the song, Kate will easily be pulling in £250,000 a week and, if it keeps on the way it is, she’ll be laughing all the way to the bank.'

The song is getting nearly a million daily streams on Spotify, earning Kate, 63, around £250,000 a week, with the track on course to maintain it's position at the top of the chart for the second week in a row.

Astonishing: The song has seen a resurgence after it was featured in the new series of Netflix series Stranger Things, with the track originally reaching No. 3 in the charts in 1985 (Kate pictured in 2014)

Kate has now become the oldest female singer to achieve a UK No. 1 single, taking the record from Cher, who reached the top spot with Believe in 1998.

It comes after Kate thanked the makers of Stranger Things for propelling Running Up That Hill to the top of the UK charts.

The single recently featured in the hit Netflix show, and Kate has thanked the Duffer brothers - who created and serve as executive producers of the series - for her record-breaking chart success.

Popular: Running Up That Hill has skyrocketed up the charts after it featured in episodes one and four of the newly-released fourth season of Netflix's Stranger Things (Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield, who is pictured listening to the track)

Kate said: 'The Duffer Brothers have created four extraordinary series of Stranger Things in which the child actors have grown into young adults.

'In this latest series the characters are facing many of the same challenges that exist in reality right now. I believe the Duffer Brothers have touched people’s hearts in a special way, at a time that's incredibly difficult for everyone, especially younger people.

'By featuring Running Up That Hill in such a positive light - as a talisman for Max (one of the main female characters) - the song has been brought into the emotional arena of her story. Fear, conflict and the power of love are all around her and her friends.

Impressive: To round off her trio of records, at 63 Kate has become the oldest female artist ever to score a UK number one. She replaces Cher (pictured in September), who was 52 when her song Believe topped the charts in 1998

'I salute the Duffer Brothers for their courage - taking this new series into a much more adult and darker place. I want to thank them so much for bringing the song into so many people’s lives. (sic)'

Kate has broken the record for the biggest gap between releasing a single and topping the UK chart, beating the 36 years it took for Wham's Last Christmas.

The Wuthering Heights hitmaker added on her website: 'I’m overwhelmed by the scale of affection and support the song is receiving and it’s all happening really fast, as if it’s being driven along by a kind of elemental force.

'I have to admit I feel really moved by it all.

'Thank you so very much for making the song a No 1 in such an unexpected way.'