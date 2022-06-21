ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Kate Bush 'to bank £1million' as her hit Running Up That Hill surges to the top of the charts 37 years on from its original release - after it was featured in Stranger Things

By Owen Tonks For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Kate Bush is reportedly set to bank more than £1million after her 1985 hit Running Up That Hill raced to the top of the charts last week.

The song has seen a resurgence after it was featured in the new series of Netflix sci-fi horror drama Stranger Things, with the track originally reaching No. 3 in the charts when it was first released.

A source told The Sun: 'Kate is on course to bank a seven-figure sum because of its resurgence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kTxgE_0gGnOPAj00
In the money: Kate Bush, 63, is reportedly set to bank more than £1million after her 1985 hit Running Up That Hill raced to the top of the charts last week (pictured in 1978)

'She owns all of the publishing and licensing rights, and she wrote it – so nearly all the cash is going to her.

'Given the traction of the song, Kate will easily be pulling in £250,000 a week and, if it keeps on the way it is, she’ll be laughing all the way to the bank.'

The song is getting nearly a million daily streams on Spotify, earning Kate, 63, around £250,000 a week, with the track on course to maintain it's position at the top of the chart for the second week in a row.

MailOnline has contacted a representative for Kate for comment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UWMUh_0gGnOPAj00
Astonishing: The song has seen a resurgence after it was featured in the new series of Netflix series Stranger Things, with the track originally reaching No. 3 in the charts in 1985 (Kate pictured in 2014)

Kate has now become the oldest female singer to achieve a UK No. 1 single, taking the record from Cher, who reached the top spot with Believe in 1998.

It comes after Kate thanked the makers of Stranger Things for propelling Running Up That Hill to the top of the UK charts.

The single recently featured in the hit Netflix show, and Kate has thanked the Duffer brothers - who created and serve as executive producers of the series - for her record-breaking chart success.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pV29x_0gGnOPAj00
Popular: Running Up That Hill has skyrocketed up the charts after it featured in episodes one and four of the newly-released fourth season of Netflix's Stranger Things (Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield, who is pictured listening to the track)

Kate said: 'The Duffer Brothers have created four extraordinary series of Stranger Things in which the child actors have grown into young adults.

'In this latest series the characters are facing many of the same challenges that exist in reality right now. I believe the Duffer Brothers have touched people’s hearts in a special way, at a time that's incredibly difficult for everyone, especially younger people.

'By featuring Running Up That Hill in such a positive light - as a talisman for Max (one of the main female characters) - the song has been brought into the emotional arena of her story. Fear, conflict and the power of love are all around her and her friends.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZDSta_0gGnOPAj00
Impressive: To round off her trio of records, at 63 Kate has become the oldest female artist ever to score a UK number one. She replaces Cher (pictured in September), who was 52 when her song Believe topped the charts in 1998

'I salute the Duffer Brothers for their courage - taking this new series into a much more adult and darker place. I want to thank them so much for bringing the song into so many people’s lives. (sic)'

Kate has broken the record for the biggest gap between releasing a single and topping the UK chart, beating the 36 years it took for Wham's Last Christmas.

The Wuthering Heights hitmaker added on her website: 'I’m overwhelmed by the scale of affection and support the song is receiving and it’s all happening really fast, as if it’s being driven along by a kind of elemental force.

'I have to admit I feel really moved by it all.

'Thank you so very much for making the song a No 1 in such an unexpected way.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XFyPw_0gGnOPAj00
Resurgence: The song is getting nearly a million daily streams on Spotify, earning Kate around £250,000 a week (pictured 1979)

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'The whole world's gone mad!' Kate Bush admits she 'never imagined' her 1985 song Running Up That Hill would be so popular after Stranger Things episode as she gives rare interview

Kate Bush has declared 'the world's gone mad' as she reacted to the extraordinary success of her 1985 track Running Up That Hill in a rare interview. Speaking on the Women's Hour podcast on Wednesday, the singer, 63, admitted she 'never imagined' that her song would become so popular after featuring in Netflix hit Stranger Things.
MUSIC
The Independent

Kate Bush explains meaning behind ‘Running Up That Hill’ to her ‘new audience’

Kate Bush explained the meaning behind “Running Up That Hill” to her new fans, as the song topped the UK charts 37 years after it was first released.The Eighties anthem has experienced a resurgence of interest after it was featured in a pivotal scene from the new season of Netflix’s Stranger Things.It is the longest time a song has ever taken to reach UK No 1 and has also become Bush’s first ever song to reach the Top 10 in the US.Speaking at length for the first time about the song’s newfound popularity with BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour,...
MUSIC
The Independent

Kate Bush says she prefers original ‘Running Up That Hill’ song title in Woman’s Hour interview

Kate Bush has explained why she still prefers the original title for her hit song, “Running Up That Hill”, in a rare interview to celebrate it achieving No 1 in the UK charts.The track began climbing the charts after it was played on a recent episode of hit Netflix series, Stranger Things, prompting it to trend across viral videos on Tiktok.It then made history as the song with the longest journey to No1, achieving the feat 37 years after it was originally released in 1985.In an interview with Emma Barnett on BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour, Kate Bush said:...
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

Kate Bush Talks ‘Stranger Things’ Comeback in Rare BBC Interview: “The World’s Gone Mad”

There are comebacks, and there is Kate Bush. The 63-year-old English singer, songwriter and national treasure is the hottest property in pop right now, with a little help from a hit sci-fi series. It’s a comeback you didn’t see coming, and couldn’t have made up. Powered by its sync in season four of Netflix’s Stranger Things, Bush’s 1985 hit “Running Up That Hill” has sprinted to No. 1 in the U.K., Australia and the Billboard Global 200 chart for the first time, and lifted to No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100, for her first career Top 10 appearance in the...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cher
Person
Kate Bush
Hello Magazine

Sharon Stone pulls out all the stops with jaw-dropping rebellious red dress at Cannes Film Festival

Sharon Stone rocked the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival as she attended the Elvis premiere on Wednesday evening. In a gentle nod to "The King of Rock and Roll", the 64-year-old actress arrived wearing a figure-hugging, garnet-red dress embellished with statement jewels. She teamed her look with a matching red Dolce & Gabbana heart clutch, oversized aviator sunglasses, and strappy red heels.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Running Up That Hill#Stranger Things
shefinds

Wait ‘Til You See The Steamy New PDA Photos Of Meghan Markle And Prince Harry At Harry’s Polo Match

Prince Harry, 37, scored big at his polo match over the weekend in Carpinteria, CA, and sweetly kissed his wife Meghan Markle, 40— so cute! Harry’s team, Los Padres, (named since all members are fathers and live close to Los Padres National Forest) won the match of the day at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club charity event and we caught a glimpse of the couple embracing in the cutest romantic moment. (Aww!)
CARPINTERIA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez Serves Edgy Glamour in a Passionate Dress & 7-Inch Heels at MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022

Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Lopez could give a masterclass on red carpet fashion. After all, the star’s red carpet style was literally the inspiration for Google Images because everyone wanted to see that Versace jungle dress from the 2000 Grammys. More than two decades after that iconic style moment, Lopez is ready to inspire more image searches with her latest red carpet look. To attend the MTV Movie & TV Awards today in Los Angeles, the 52-year-old star wore a black dress by Mônot featuring a leather top that was equal parts sexy and edgy. The dress featured...
LOS ANGELES, CA
In Style

Katie Holmes Wore the Summer Bag Trend Jennifer Garner Can't Stop Wearing

In a sea of AirPods and wireless, pastel green AirPod Maxs, Katie Holmes is officially a "Wired It Girl." If you weren't aware, the Wired It Girls Instagram account documents, well, wired 'It' girls who opt for the Apple headphones that get caught in your hair instead of the cordless alternative. The look has slowly taken over Hollywood, and now every single 'It' girl you follow on Instagram has likely pinned a photo of Lily-Rose Depp wearing her signature wired headphones to her summer mood board. Holmes has officially joined the movement in the most perfect summer outfit we're going to be wearing for the next four months.
BEAUTY & FASHION
epicstream.com

Johnny Depp Trial Reveals Amber Heard is Set for Massive Pay Raise in Aquaman 3

Now that Johnny Depp won the multi-million defamation case he filed against his former wife Amber Heard, fans are awaiting the aftermath of the highly publicized trial and what it's going to do for the lives of both actors. Of course, considering how Depp has been cleared of all the allegations thrown at him, it would be safe to assume that his Hollywood comeback is upon us.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman’s Son Connor, 27, Seen In Rare Photos With ‘The Sandlot’ Star

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s son Connor surfaced in a rare outing in Santa Monica, California, and despite steering clear of the Hollywood spotlight, he was seen with a familiar face — The Sandlot star Patrick Renna! Connor, 27 was seen leaving a restaurant on June 15 with Patrick, 43, who memorably played Hamilton “Ham” Porter in the nostalgic cult comedy. Connor and Patrick enjoyed their meal at iconic Italian eatery Capo located on Ocean Avenue and were later seen outside the restaurant in photos engaging in friendly banter.
SANTA MONICA, CA
HollywoodLife

Katie Holmes Rocks Baggy Jeans & $4K Chanel Bag While Out Walking In NYC: Photo

Katie Holmes looked business chic as she was spotted on a stroll through New York City on Thursday. The 43-year-old actress stunned in a cropped black blazer and a pair of cropped, blue wide-leg trousers. A simple white crew neck tee was styled under the blazer and tucked unto her high-waisted pants. The Dawson’s Creek star toted around a gorgeous black Chanel purse with a silver chain across her body. A chain belt worn around her waist perfectly matched. While HollywoodLife cannot confirm the precise purse Katie paired with her outfit, it looks strikingly similar to the $4,400 Chanel Mini Flap Bag. To complete her look, Katie walked in a pair of black flats. Her luscious brunette locks were styled down.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

429K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy