Fort Myers, FL

The power of power naps, and how drinking coffee before naps can help

By Meagan Miller
 2 days ago
Have you ever had a cup of coffee before taking a nap?

It might sound crazy, but some doctors say it could be the secret to staying alert.

Since the pandemic started, researchers have documented a surge in sleep disorders. While nothing can replace a good night’s sleep, getting 10-20 minutes of shuteye can be a game changer.

“Power naps have been shown to improve memory and mood and ability to function better in the afternoon,” said Dr. Fariha Abbasi-Feinberg, the Medical Director of Sleep Medicine at Millennium Physician Group in Fort Myers.

Think back to the days of recess and naptime.

“When we were in kindergarten, I think we had it right the whole time,” said Robert Podgorski, the owner of Green Cup Cafe in downtown Fort Myers.

Podgorski knows it takes a lot to stay energized, so he’s not afraid to go back to the basics and make time for a power nap.

“On days where you pull a 14-hour shift , being able to take a ten or 15 minute breather will give you that huge boost throughout the day,” Podgorski said.

Between running the business and keeping up with life outside of work, sleep can get put on the back burner.

“The American Academy of Sleep Medicine actually did a survey in July of 2019 and people said they prioritized sleep as number two after family, but we don’t really act like that right? We say that it’s important but we don’t always do what we need to do,” Dr.Abbasi-Feinberg said.

With so much going on, at times, Podgorski also turns to caffeine to stay alert.

“I usually try to focus on a lot of tea these days,” Podgorski said.

But have you ever thought to combine the two?

“The best power naps are really caffeinated power naps,” Dr. Abbasi-Feinberg said.

You may ask, how does that even work??

“So what you do is you have a cup of coffee and then take a 20 minute nap and so just as you’re waking up from your nap, the caffeine is really kicking in and so people find that their energy level and their level of alertness really goes up significantly,” Dr. Abbasi-Feinberg said.

Sure, it could sound crazy, but there’s science to it.

“As adenosine levels go up, that sort of makes you want to eventually take naps and caffeine blocks adenosine receptors. So the combination of napping, which helps with lowering adenosine levels, and then the caffeine, does sort of like a double whammy,” Dr. Abbasi-Feinberg said.

And when it comes to whammy number one, the caffeine, it doesn’t have to be a classic cup of coffee.

“A lot of people get the misconception that caffeine is just that boost of jitter. You can have these levels of caffeine that actually bring calmness to the body,” Podgorski said.

At Green Cup, they have a variety of options – like cold brew coffee with herbs such as lavender to add some calmness. Right now, Podgorski’s go-to is matcha. The ground green tea leaves have compounds like L-Theanine that can help you feel relaxed, yet awake.

“That’s kind of where matcha got its popularity in the east. L-Theanine would kind of be a calming, mixed with low doses of caffeine, you actually could find yourself in these meditative calm states,” Podgorski said.

He believes matcha is a great tool for the caffeinated nap along with other alternatives like mushroom coffee. But what if you have trouble falling asleep in the first place? Doctors say even just relaxing for a while can be beneficial.

“Even if you just lay down for a little while, close your eyes and get some rest, that can be restorative. It calms down your nervous system, it decreases blood pressure,” Dr. Abbasi-Feinberg said.

Just like a midday walk can be an adult’s version of recess, don’t underestimate the power of power naps.

“I think sometimes the future is learning about the past, so I think it’s really great to learn some of these almost childish behaviors, we’re learning they can help us as adults. At the end of the day, success is your happiness level so feeling properly energized and your happiness are definitely directly correlated,” Podgorski said.

He said the idea of caffeinated naps can help you rethink your beverage choices, and help you become more mindful of what you’re consuming. But it’s also important to pay attention to when you’re napping and consuming caffeine. Caffeine can stay in your system for 6-8 hours, so you want to stop consuming it at least six hours before bedtime.

When it comes to naps, the recommendation is taking one in the middle of your day.

“You don’t want to take a power nap too much past 3:00 p.m. because then it can really interfere with your ability to fall asleep at night,” Dr. Abbasi-Feinberg said.

She said a 10-20 minute nap can do wonders, but it’s true – napping for too long can make you too tired.

“What you don’t want to do is get into really deep sleep during your naps because then you wake up feeling very groggy – that’s called sleep inertia,” Dr. Abbasi-Feinberg said.

Overall, it’s best to try it out and see what works for you and try to prioritize getting a good night’s sleep. Doctors recommend 7-8 hours. Lack of sleep can lead to long-term problems like diabetes, depression, and obesity plus it increases your risk of having a heart attack or stroke.

