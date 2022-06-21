EP Water announces operating hours for sandbags distribution

EL PASO, TX ( KTSM ) – With the Monsoon Season underway, officials with El Paso Water announced the schedule for sandbag distribution on Monday.

The seasonal satellite Sandbag distribution sites will open July 5 – September 30.

The Stormwater Operations Center, located at 4801 Fred Wilson Ave., will remain open throughout the year. Customers can get sandbags for flood control Monday through Friday, between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.

El Paso Water encourages residential customers who live in areas prone to flooding to have sandbags on hand before most heavy rain begins.

Sandbags are free to residential customers for flood-control purposes only. The limit is 10 sandbags per visit. You will need to show a Texas ID or an El Paso Water bill to get sandbags . Persons who cannot lift heavy items should be accompanied by someone who can assist with loading and unloading the bags.

Sandbag Distribution Sites

Central-Northeast

Stormwater Operations Center

4801 Fred Wilson Ave. (map)

El Paso, TX 79904



Mon – Fri

Sat – Sun



8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Closed

West Artcraft Booster Station

7830 Paseo Del Norte (map)

El Paso, TX 79912



Mon – Sun





Closed



East/Mission Valley Blackie Chesher Park

9292 Escobar Drive (map)

El Paso, TX 79907 Mon – Sun



Closed





