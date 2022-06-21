ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

EP Water announces operating hours for sandbags distribution

By Luis Barrio
KTSM
KTSM
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14SOUN_0gGnNknJ00

EL PASO, TX ( KTSM ) – With the Monsoon Season underway, officials with El Paso Water announced the schedule for sandbag distribution on Monday.

The seasonal satellite Sandbag distribution sites will open July 5 – September 30.

The Stormwater Operations Center, located at 4801 Fred Wilson Ave., will remain open throughout the year. Customers can get sandbags for flood control Monday through Friday, between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.

El Paso Water encourages residential customers who live in areas prone to flooding to have sandbags on hand before most heavy rain begins.

Sandbags are free to residential customers for flood-control purposes only. The limit is 10 sandbags per visit. You will need to show a Texas ID or an El Paso Water bill to get sandbags . Persons who cannot lift heavy items should be accompanied by someone who can assist with loading and unloading the bags.

Sandbag Distribution Sites

Central-Northeast
Stormwater Operations Center
4801 Fred Wilson Ave. (map)
El Paso, TX 79904

Mon – Fri
Sat – Sun

8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Closed
West Artcraft Booster Station
7830 Paseo Del Norte (map)
El Paso, TX 79912

Mon – Sun


Closed

East/Mission Valley Blackie Chesher Park
9292 Escobar Drive (map)
El Paso, TX 79907 		Mon – Sun

Closed

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
El Paso News

EP Water looking to purchase homes where floodwaters killed 2

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Water is looking to purchase multiple homes on Justus Street and the corner of Nashville Avenue in Central El Paso to build a stormwater dam and or basin. One of the homes is the same one that flooded last August killing a...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Thousands of El Paso Electric customers lost power in Lower Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Electric reported more than 2,700 outages in El Paso's Lower Valley before noon. There were 1,199 El Paso Electric customers near Ascarate Park without power. At 1 p.m. the utility's map showed power was restored, but then 825 customers near Delta Drive...
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

The Beautiful Neighborhood Above Rim Road Wasn’t Always All That

The area at the top of Rim Road is home to stately mansions, quiet streets, an awesome park and stunning views. It didn't exactly start out that way though ... Rim Road, skirts the edge of the Franklin Mountains and offers an incredible view of El Paso, Juarez, the Upper Valley and New Mexico. The streets are quiet and lined with beautifully built homes ranging in size from small and quaint to full blown mansions. It is absolutely one of the most beautiful 'hoods in El Paso.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso Water encourages customers to pick up sandbags ahead of anticipated storms

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Water is encouraging customers to pick up sandbags as strong thunderstorms are anticipated this week across the region. Sandbags are available at 4801 Fred Wilson Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. This location is open year-round, according to El Paso Water officials. Other sandbag distribution sites The post El Paso Water encourages customers to pick up sandbags ahead of anticipated storms appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Government
State
Florida State
KTSM

County releases schedule for 4th of July at Ascarate Park

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County Parks and Recreation invites the community to enjoy the 4th of July Fireworks at Ascarate Park, Monday, July 4th. Officials say activities begin at 2:00 p.m., including food trucks, swimming, and of course fireworks. The Ascarate Pool will have two swim sessions from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 […]
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KVIA ABC-7

City begins work on unstable Duranguito structures in Multi-Purpose Center footprint

EL PASO, Texas -- The City of El Paso began work on two structures in Duranguito, to prevent further damage to them through the monsoon season. The buildings are located in Duranguito within the area of the voter-approved Multi-Purpose Performing Arts and Entertainment Center. The buildings are 300 West Overland and 212 West Overland. The The post City begins work on unstable Duranguito structures in Multi-Purpose Center footprint appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Biden considering gas rebate cards, El Pasoans greet the idea

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – President Joe Biden is considering a federal gas tax holiday and possibly sending out gas rebate cards to households.  The national gas average is nearly $5 per gallon and El Pasoans are feeling the pain as well.  I’m only going to be able to put in 19 dollars because we […]
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Dps#Sandbag#Flood Control#Amputation#El Paso Water#Tx 79907#The Apple App Store#Toyota
KTSM

Roxy’s Thursday Forecast: Expect a short break from the rain!

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning and happy Thursday! Expect a very humid day and a little break from the rain!☔️👢🌂 Expect a high of 94 degrees with calm winds at around 10-15mph, and it is possible we could see some sprinkles but for the most part we expect to stay dry until Saturday. […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Immunize El Paso offers Covid-19 vaccines for children under 5

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – It’s been more than a year and a half since adult’s have been getting the Covid-19 vaccine but now children under 5 years old are eligible to get vaccinated. Although parent’s are still skeptical, on June 20th, 2022, the Department Of State House Services approved children under 6 months can […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

What is an Areal Flood Watch?

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – You’ve probably seen the words ‘areal flood watch’ or a warning scroll at the top of the KTSM 9 newscasts and KTSM 9 programming during last week’s severe weather and thought it might be a mistake, however, Areal Flood Watches and Warnings are real. Basically, an Areal Flood Watch means […]
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
El Paso News

Firefighters battling large fire at Juarez recycling plant

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Tuesday morning, beneath a column of smoke that could be seen for miles, Juarez fire crews battled a large, stubborn fire at a recycling plant on the city’s southside. According to officials, the fire broke out Monday night at an auto recycling plant....
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Large power outage reported in Horizon

HORIZON -- More than 4,000 people are without power in Horizon city as a result of multiple power outages in the area. According to the El Paso Electric outage map, several outages were reported shortly after 6 a.m. ABC-7 viewers said the outages in the area impacted some traffic lights.
HORIZON CITY, TX
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso City Council passes resolution to address school violence

EL PASO, Texas -- Two council items led to extended discussion at Tuesday morning's city council meeting. The first item was a resolution that called for additional school safety in order to better protect schools from violence. This item was written in response to the mass shooting in Uvalde, TX. On the item, the measures The post El Paso City Council passes resolution to address school violence appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Exclusive 9-day forecast: Slow warming and drying trend this week

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting to see a slow warming and dry trend for the remainder of the week after very active weather days Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures are expected to slowly warm to the low 90s for the rest of the workweek with no rain chances. Slight chances of rain […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Socorro ISD Board votes for pay raises for all employees

EL PASO,TX (KTSM) – The Socorro Independent School District (SISD) Board of Trustees on Tuesday, June 22 approved a pay raise for all district employees and a bonus stipend for teachers that will be paid in August and September. The SISD Board approved the raise at Tuesday’s meeting. A tweet from the Socorro American Federation […]
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

El Pasoan Snaps Perfect Photo As Lightning Strikes Mt. Cristo Rey

A local El Pasoan has captured an electrifying photo of a lightning bolt striking Mount Cristo Rey. El Pasoans are notorious for capturing magnificent photographs around our city, from optical illusions and glorious sunsets to colorful rainbows. And now that monsoon season has arrived, so have the downpours and lightning storms.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Marquez trial resumes with closing arguments

EL PASO, TX (KTSM)- Closing arguments were held today in the Ricardo Marquez trial and both the prosecution and the defense tried once last time to put the jury on their side. The morning started with the defense again poking holes in the prosecution’s evidence stating they have no concrete proof that Marquez was behind […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

KTSM

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy