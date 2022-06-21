EP Water announces operating hours for sandbags distribution
EL PASO, TX ( KTSM ) – With the Monsoon Season underway, officials with El Paso Water announced the schedule for sandbag distribution on Monday.
The seasonal satellite Sandbag distribution sites will open July 5 – September 30.
The Stormwater Operations Center, located at 4801 Fred Wilson Ave., will remain open throughout the year. Customers can get sandbags for flood control Monday through Friday, between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.
El Paso Water encourages residential customers who live in areas prone to flooding to have sandbags on hand before most heavy rain begins.
Sandbags are free to residential customers for flood-control purposes only. The limit is 10 sandbags per visit. You will need to show a Texas ID or an El Paso Water bill to get sandbags . Persons who cannot lift heavy items should be accompanied by someone who can assist with loading and unloading the bags.
|Sandbag Distribution Sites
Central-Northeast
Stormwater Operations Center
4801 Fred Wilson Ave. (map)
El Paso, TX 79904
Mon – Fri
Sat – Sun
8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Closed
|West
| Artcraft Booster Station
7830 Paseo Del Norte (map)
El Paso, TX 79912
Mon – Sun
Closed
|East/Mission Valley
| Blackie Chesher Park
9292 Escobar Drive (map)
El Paso, TX 79907
| Mon – Sun
| Closed
For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store
- Toyota planning to cut global production by 50K vehicles
- Texas senator sues Texas DPS to get information on Uvalde shooting
- Juarez reports triple-murder at home near heavily patrolled Juarez Fair
- GOP senator says he may require amputation after yard work injury
- VIDEO: Teens break into $8 million home in Florida, throw party
- Studio 9-Fiber is the Future
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.
Comments / 0