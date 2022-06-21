ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

LEADING OFF: Padres optimistic Machado won't need IL stint

By The Associated Press
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uQwpf_0gGnNRyO00
Padres Rockies Baseball San Diego Padres first base coach David Macias, right, looks to help Manny Machado after Machado was injured while trying to run out an infield hit to Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Antonio Senzatela in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Denver. Machado, who was out on the play, had to be helped from the field. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) (David Zalubowski)

A look at what's happening around the majors today:

___

MACHADO UPDATE

Manny Machado was out of the lineup a day after spraining his left ankle, but Padres acting manager Ryan Flaherty is optimistic the All-Star third baseman won’t need to go on the injured list.

“He’s got some purple and blue in there but overall he’s moving around pretty good and feels good,” Flaherty said Monday.

Machado, who’s having an MVP-caliber season, was injured Sunday in Colorado while trying to beat out a grounder. His cleats slipped across the top of first base and he fell to the ground.

Machado is batting .328 with 12 homers and 46 RBIs. He has largely carried the Padres’ offense in the absence of All-Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr., who remains out while rehabbing his surgically repaired left wrist.

1998 YANKEES RETURN — IN NAME ONLY

Two 23-year-old shortstops named after stars on the 1990s New York Yankees championship teams came up to the major leagues this week.

Boston recalled Jeter Downs from Triple-A Worcester and his first name comes from Yankees Hall of Fame shortstop Derek Jeter. Downs hit .180 with one homer and 11 RBIs at Triple-A this year.

Pittsburgh recalled Oneil Cruz from Indianapolis — he's named for Yankees right fielder Paul O’Neill. Cruz made his big league debut on the final weekend of last season, going 3 for 9 with a home run in two games against Cincinnati. He is batting .232 this season with nine homers, 35 RBIs and 11 steals at Triple-A.

Downs and Cruz were both born in 1998, the year the Yankees swept San Diego for the first of their three straight titles.

SUBSTITUTE ACE

With Walker Buehler likely sidelined until at least September with a flexor strain and also recovering from surgery to remove bone spurs from his elbow, Tony Gonsolin has been pitching like an ace for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Gonsolin could take over the major league ERA lead when he starts at Cincinnati.

The 28-year-old right-hander is 8-0 with a 1.42 ERA in 12 starts covering 63 1/3 innings. It will be the Dodgers’ 66th game, meaning he needs 2 2/3 innings to qualify for the ERA lead.

Gonsolin has allowed one run over his last three starts, giving up six hits in 18 1/3 innings with 16 strikeouts and four walks.

Cincinnati’s Tyler Mahler is 0-1 despite a 3.08 ERA in six starts since winning at Pittsburgh on May 13.

___

NASTY NESTOR

In his last start before the Yankees hold Nasty Nestor T-shirt night this weekend, Nestor Cortes starts at Tampa Bay.

The 27-year-old left-hander is 6-2 with a 1.94 ERA in 12 starts, striking out 75 and walking 17 in 69 2/3 innings while holding opponents to a .190 average.

He already is 2-0 against the Rays this season, allowing one run over eight innings at the Trop on May 26 and giving up one run over 5 1/3 innings at Yankee Stadium last week.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Austin Nola not in Padres' lineup on Tuesday

San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola is sitting Tuesday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Nola is being replaced behind the plate by Jorge Alfaro versus Diamondbacks starter Zac Gallen. In 180 plate appearances this season, Nola has a .227 batting average with a .604 OPS, 2 home...
SAN DIEGO, CA
MLB

Padres built to withstand Machado's absence

This story was excerpted from AJ Cassavell’s Padres Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. In March, when the Padres stared down life without one superstar from the left side of their infield, it felt like a particularly daunting proposition.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Sports
State
Colorado State
Local
California Sports
numberfire.com

Jorge Alfaro starting Tuesday night for San Diego

San Diego Padres catcher Jorge Alfaro is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Alfaro is getting the nod behind the plate, batting seventh in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Zac Gallen. Our models project Alfaro for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Jurickson Profar batting leadoff Wednesday for Padres

San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar is batting leadoff in Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Madison Bumgarner and the Arizona Diamondbacks. Profar worked from the two-hole in the first two games of the series, but he's in the leadoff spot for Wednesday's finale. Jake Cronenworth is hitting second, followed by Luke Voit and Jorge Alfaro. Trent Grisham is batting seventh.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
103K+
Followers
112K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy