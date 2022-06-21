Calder Cup Finals: Wolves beat Thunderbirds 6-2; series tied 1-1

FINAL SCORE: 6-2 Wolves

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After stealing a win in Game 1, the Springfield Thunderbirds were back out on the ice Monday night to play in the second game of the Calder Cup Finals in Chicago, but this time, the outcome was not what T-Birds fans watching back home were hoping for.

22News spoke with some major fans at a viewing party ahead of Monday night’s game.

The T-Birds might have been in Chicago Monday night, but the excitement was all at MGM Springfield as fans cheered on their favorite team.

“One game down, 3 more to go! Tonight’s about to be 2. We are about to be halfway there,” said Donald Derosier of Chicopee.

“I am pumped up! I am really really pumped up! I hope they go all the way! They deserve it, we deserve it in Springfield. We have to have it in Springfield!” said Kevin Belder of Chicopee.

The Thunderbirds were victorious in stealing the win in Game 1, coming out on top in overtime, and of course fans we spoke with were hoping to lock down another win.

“The last few games have been quite the nail-biter! As far as going into overtime and being down a couple of points and coming back from being behind, it’s been quite the journey!” said Anthony Shea of Chicopee.

And in the city of firsts, this series marks the first time the Thunderbirds have ever faced a Western Conference opponent throughout their time in the American Hockey League and fans are proud of the legacy the T-Birds are creating for the city of Springfield.

I’m extremely proud. I’ve seen this team go through ups and downs. All that hard work and sacrifice that they’ve put into it, to get to this point, it’s just phenomenal,” said Tomeka Ligom of Springfield.

Unfortunately for the fans, the Thunderbirds came up short Monday night, losing 6-2.

Game 3 is home this Wednesday with the puck dropping at 7:05 p.m.

