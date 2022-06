COLUMBUS, Ohio — Frankie Smith says she was hit hard by the recent AEP Ohio outages and struggled to find a hotel while her power was out last week. “We were not able to get a hotel the first night because they were all sold out,” she said. “The second night was even more frustrating, but thank God we were able to get a hotel that night. But I’m just blessed everything is over, and hopefully it won’t happen again.”

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 16 HOURS AGO