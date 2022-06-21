ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Morgantown hosts WV birthday party

By Riley Holsinger
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PiGcw_0gGnMx3j00

MORGANTOWN W.Va. (WBOY) – West Virginia Day celebrations occurred all over the state to wish it a Happy 159th Birthday!

Morgantown had a celebration take place on June 20 in the Morgantown Courthouse Square. The birthday party for the state was held by Main Street Morgantown and West Virginia University.

‘Ms. Van’s Blackberry Skillet Cake’ official birthday cake of WV

There was live music, a food truck, games and cupcakes for people to enjoy at the celebration.

“We’re so happy that people have come out to enjoy it,” Main Street Morgantown executive director Barbara Watkins said. “We always wanted to do something to make the downtown a better place as an organization, so we’re glad when people are coming out and enjoying themselves.”

Main Street Morgantown hopes to make West Virginia’s 160th birthday an even larger celebration.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

