Hopewell, VA

1 of 4 men who escaped from a federal prison camp in Virginia has been captured

By CNN Newsource
KTVZ
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the four men who escaped from a federal prison camp in Hopewell, Virginia, over the weekend is back in custody, a spokesperson for the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) said Monday. Tavares Lajuane Graham is now in the medium-security federal institution in Hopewell, BOP spokesperson Randilee Giamusso wrote...

