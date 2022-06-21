ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morrow County, OH

Storms won't spoil the fun for special needs kids; Morrow Co. camp reopens after tornado

By Tom Bosco
WSYX ABC6
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMT. GILEAD, Ohio (WSYX) — Campers could barely tell a difference, returning to a Morrow County camp, which took a pounding in last week’s storms, which included an EF-1 tornado. Flying Horse Farms reopened less than a week after the storms felled trees, mangled cars, and cut...

abc6onyourside.com

Related
1808Delaware

Summer Road Trips: Tall Ships And A Giant Rubber Duck

This year we’re continuing our weekly look at unique events and attractions that are within an easy driving distance of Delaware County. For the first time in two years, we’re sharing events taking place in-person, although by all means please all ahead and verify what social distancing, masking, etc. We call these “Summer Road Trips.”
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
Chip Chick

After This Dog Shelter Suffered From A Power Outage, The Community Came Together To Save All The Dogs From The Heat

A week ago today, a heat wave rolled through Columbus, Ohio, and right in the middle of it, the Franklin County Dog Shelter & Adoption Center suffered from a power outage. At 2:30 that afternoon, all of the power went out, leaving the dogs in the shelter at risk. While the shelter does have a generator, it only connects to parts of their building and not the entire thing.
COLUMBUS, OH
State
Ohio State
County
Morrow County, OH
City
Rochester, OH
City
Gilead Township, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus NAACP pushes to help families impacted by power outages

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As the temperatures heat back up this week, concern is also rising that we could see more power outages across the city. Questions remain about AEP's response to the issues last week. In the meantime, local volunteers are stepping up to assist families still dealing...
COLUMBUS, OH
morrowcountysentinel.com

3 tornadoes impact Ohio, 2 in Morrow County

MOUNT GILEAD— Damage and the path of debris to a Chesterfield farm across from Maple Grove Cemetery is evident after two tornadoes touched down in Morrow County the night of June 13. Keith Sparks flew over Morrow County surveying the damages. The EF-1 tornadoes, with approximately 105 mph winds, touched down between 11:17 p.m., northeast of Mount Gilead, and 11:22 p.m. near Chesterville, according to the National Weather Service in Cleveland. As of Sunday night, some residents were still without power. A third tornado touched down in Richland County near Butler at approximately 11:33 p.m. All three tornadoes caused significant tree damage and some property damage. Sparks has been flying 10 years. The US Army retiree and Mount Gilead resident offers sightseeing tours. For more on last week’s storm, see coverage beginning on Page 4.
MORROW COUNTY, OH
Your Radio Place

June 12 & 13 Ohio storms termed Derecho Has similarities to 2012 storms

The National Weather Service says, three EF-1 tornadoes, a number of macrobursts and high-speed winds were responsible for the numerous reports of damage across Ohio, including structural damage,toppled trees and caused massive, wide spread power outages. The National Weather Service’s Severe Storm Prediction Center identified the fast-moving severe thunderstorms as...
OHIO STATE
richlandsource.com

Section of Devonwood Road closed in Mansfield

MANSFIELD -- Due to water main repairs, the city of Mansfield has announced it will be necessary to close sections of the following roads while work is being completed. Devonwood Road from Redwood Road to Clifton. Construction signs will be posted at the work site. Traffic is advised to plan...
MANSFIELD, OH
sciotopost.com

Breaking: Airplane Crash in Fairfield County

Fairfield – Fairfield county airport has reported that an airplane crashed at the airport around 1:40 pm on Wednesday. The Fairfield County airport is located at 3430 Old Columbus Rd NW, Carroll, OH 43112. According to early reports, Several fire departments were called to the scene but before they...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH
Galion Inquirer

Pickle Run Festival on the horizon, larger than ever

GALION — The annual Pickle Run Festival is scheduled for July 1-2 at Heise Park and offers something for everyone. The catchy name originates from a tale about a local businessman who supposedly dumped bad pickles into a local creek in the 1890s. Sarah Capretta is in her eighth...
GALION, OH
WSYX ABC6

Air Quality Alert issued for parts of Central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission (MORPC) has issued an Air Quality Alert for much of Central Ohio for Tuesday, June 21. The alert is for Delaware, Fairfield, Franklin, and Licking counties, as they are likely to experience ground-level ozone pollution levels that are unhealthy for sensitive groups on the national Air Quality Index (AQI) scale. Tuesday’s AQI is forecasted to be 101.
DELAWARE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

How record humidity, heat fueled Ohio’s severe storms

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Last week’s exceptional heat and humidity provided the energy for several rounds of severe storms that toppled trees and brought down power lines, resulting in hundreds of thousands of Ohioans losing power in the midst of historically steamy weather on Tuesday. The heat index, based on a combination of heat and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
The Athens NEWS

Local teacher captures several awards at Miss Ohio Competition

While she didn't walk away with the title of Miss Ohio, a local teacher was honored with several awards during the state competition that wrapped up in Mansfield Saturday night. Emily Legenza, 24, is currently the choir director for the Alexander Middle and High School choirs and also teaches general music for Grades 6-12. In her time out of the classroom, she is the varsity cheer coach. A 2020 Ohio...
MANSFIELD, OH

