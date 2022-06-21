Man fatally shot at Seattle homeless encampment

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Three suspects have been arrested in connection with dozens of car prowls at the Coal Creek trailhead, the Bellevue Police Department said. In a joint operation, Bellevue police and King County deputies arrested Jhonny Taylor and Dominique Callier. Both are facing 12 felony charges after using a window punch to break into cars and steal credit cards to buy or attempt to buy gift cards, police said.

KING COUNTY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO