Man fatally shot at Seattle homeless encampment

By Associated Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthorities say a man was fatally shot at a homeless encampment in Seattle. The Seattle Times reports police became aware of the...

FOX 28 Spokane

Three children shot in Kirkland, Washington residence, suspect at large

KIRKLAND, Wash. – Two teenagers and a 5-year-old child were found with gunshot wounds in a Kirkland residence Wednesday and the suspected shooter is still at large. Police received the shots fired report on Tuesday night around 11 p.m. They responded to a home at the 11700 block of NE 150th Place in the Kingsgate area.
US News and World Report

Man Killed in Seattle Shooting

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities say a man was fatally shot at a homeless encampment in Seattle. The Seattle Times reports police became aware of the shooting in the early hours of Monday when a 911 call at 12:20 a.m. reported someone had been shot at an encampment in West Seattle.
At least four dead in shootings across Seattle during the long weekend

Over the long weekend, two shootings left four people dead and at least two injured, according to police reports. The first shooting Monday afternoon happened in Everett, Wash., with police responding to calls of multiple shots fired at 2000 block of Lexington Ave. Major crimes detectives are investigating, with two...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Suspects arrested in connection with dozens of car prowls at Eastside trailhead

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Three suspects have been arrested in connection with dozens of car prowls at the Coal Creek trailhead, the Bellevue Police Department said. In a joint operation, Bellevue police and King County deputies arrested Jhonny Taylor and Dominique Callier. Both are facing 12 felony charges after using a window punch to break into cars and steal credit cards to buy or attempt to buy gift cards, police said.
Suspect arrested in 2019 murder of Sea-Tac TSA agent

REDMOND, Wash. - Redmond Police have arrested and charged a 46-year-old Bellevue man for the murder of a Sea-Tac TSA agent in 2019. Authorities announced that Bradley Hibbard was arrested June 2, suspected of murdering 38-year-old Francis Gaspar, a TSA agent who was found in the road in Redmond back on July 29, 2019.
KING 5

Tacoma hit-and-run survivor grateful after police make arrest

TACOMA, Wash. — A Tacoma woman hit by a car during a January demonstration said she is grateful police arrested the alleged driver. Witnesses and detectives said the driver intentionally jumped a curb, hit Theresa Evans and drove away. Evans was involved in a demonstration regarding the homeless while...
