Two women who were trying on clothes at Rolling Hills Ministries on June 20 ended up talking to police authorities after they said a man was recording them with his phone. Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s deputies arrived at Rolling Hills and talked to the two women, who said that when they began trying on clothes in the dressing room, they heard a noise that sounded like an iPhone starting a video recording. One of the women said after they heard the noise, she looked down and saw a pair of work boots in the adjoining stall.

LINCOLN PARISH, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO