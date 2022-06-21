ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High temps return to Bay Area, heat advisory issued 1st day of summer

KTVU FOX 2
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO - High temperatures are returning to Bay Area on Tuesday – the first day of summer – and are expected to peak over the next two days, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a heat advisory for much of the day in...

www.ktvu.com

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
KION News Channel 5/46

Several Bay Area fires are forcing evacuations

CROCKETT, Calif. (KION-TV) - Firefighters are fighting several fires that broke out in the Bay Area Thursday afternoon. They are threatening homes and forcing evacuations. The first broke started around 2:17 p.m. on the Pleasanton Ridge, between Bernal Ave and Castlewood Drive. This fire is forcing evacuations for residents living in the area of Golden Eagle. An The post Several Bay Area fires are forcing evacuations appeared first on KION546.
KTVU FOX 2

Triple digit heat scalds Bay Area amid heat advisory

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. - Walnut Creek and Concord are some of the hottest parts of the Bay Area seeing triple digits during a heat advisory. The heat advisory comes during the first official day of summer. Temperatures in the area started out in the 90s and quickly rose to the triple digits, hitting 102 degrees by 4:00 p.m.
WALNUT CREEK, CA
KRON4 News

Cal Fire East Bay fire danger concerns

PORT COSTA, Calif. (KRON) – A busy day for firefighters in the Bay Area yesterday, June 23rd. At one point, there were five wildfires burning at once, including the Scenic Fire in Port Costa. More than 100 acres burned there. At last check the fire was 70% contained. KRON 4 spoke with the incident commander […]
PORT COSTA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Rare summer thunderstorms in California bring wildfire fears to Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO – As monsoonal moisture brought rare thunderstorms to parts of California on Wednesday, firefighters and communities across the Bay Area were on heightened alert as memories of the massive wildfires two years ago remain fresh. The Lightning Complex fires in the summer of 2020 burned more than 845,000 acres and took 23 lives.Fire departments have been carefully watching the monsoonal thunderstorm system and the damage it's done already in Southern and Central California.Heavy downpours and lightening hit Soledad, south of Salinas, Wednesday night. An Alert Wildfire camera also captured a lightning strike on Mount Helen in San Benito...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

Several brush fires prompt evacuations of hundreds of East Bay residents

Residents in parts of Alameda County were reminded Thursday of California's severe drought. Several brush fires broke out in the afternoon and early evening hours causing hundreds of residents to evacuate and leaving many more on edge as firefighters work to contain the flames and hot spots.
hoodline.com

Bay Area Summertime Happenings: What to do around the Bay 6/24-6/26

There's so much to do around the Bay Area this summer! Here are our picks for some summertime fun this weekend. SF Pride takes pride of place this week, naturally, but there are selections for East Bay and South Bay play, too, plus options for music lovers and for those who'd rather escape the crowds for some stargazing away from the urban light pollution.
DANVILLE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Miniature house mysteriously appears in Golden Gate Park

SAN FRANCISCO - A tiny little house that mysteriously appeared in Golden Gate Park has people scratching their heads as to how it got there. The miniature model of a blue-and-yellow Victorian sits on top of a tree stump, about 30-feet high near the southern entrance of the park at 19th Avenue and Lincoln Way.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
