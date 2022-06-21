Taylorville Police arrest man driving stolen car

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Taylorville Police arrested a man on Sunday after discovering that the car he was driving was stolen from northwestern Missouri.

Officers pulled the car over in the 800 block of Elm Street. The driver wouldn’t give his real name and was placed under arrest for possessing a stolen car. The man was eventually identified as Ray Pruett from either Missouri or Florida.

Officers further learned that Pruett was on probation at the time of his arrest.

