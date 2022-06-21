ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oceanside, CA

Feeding San Diego has several Oceanside locations for youth food program

osidenews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOceanside CA— This summer, Feeding San Diego is providing nutritious meals to youths in need as part of the Summer Food Service Program, a critical part of its hunger-relief services across San Diego County. SFSP provides vital support during the summer months to ensure that youths are getting...

osidenews.com

Comments / 0

 

Voice of San Diego

Morning Report: One Family’s Excruciating Experience with Homelessness

Like most people who become homeless, Natalie and Dustin Raschke never thought it could happen to their family of six. After losing their bartending jobs at the start of the pandemic, the couple and their four kids packed into an RV to return to San Diego where they had previously lived for years. They planned to temporarily stay at a Mission Bay campground until they got through the pandemic and secured new jobs.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

San Diego Begins Issuing Permits for Sidewalk Vending

San Diego began issuing permits Tuesday for its sidewalk vendors and pushcart operators before an ordinance regulating those micro-businesses goes into effect Wednesday. The San Diego City Council voted to approve the ordinance earlier this year, bringing San Diego into compliance with SB 946, a California law that decriminalized sidewalk vending statewide and set parameters on how cities could impose regulations.
SAN DIEGO, CA
iheart.com

Data Dispels Rumors about San Diego's Homeless Population

SAN DIEGO - New data from this year's homeless count shows homeless people are not flocking to San Diego. For the past few years, the Regional Task Force on Homelessness has been asking people on the streets where they are from. In this year's count, 85 percent of those on the streets said they were living in San Diego before they became homeless. The data seeks to dispel the notion that homeless persons flock to the area because of laxed policies and available services.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Voiceof San Diego

Morning Report: How Vista Struck Out on Shelter

A few months ago, the city of Vista sent out a request for proposals from homeless service providers to open and run a shelter. But it failed to garner any bids. Those providers are telling us the city failed to help them see how it would pay for it or where it could possibly be located.
VISTA, CA
KPBS

State decision could bring taller buildings to San Diego coastal communities

A decision by the State could potentially add hundreds more housing units in San Diego and change the look of the city’s coastal communities. Then, the Supreme Court ruling in Brown v. Topeka Board of Education ended “separate but equal” school discrimination and began the integration of American schools. But a new book tells the story of a little-known consequence and legacy of the ruling: Black teachers and principals who taught in segregated schools, lost their jobs and were replaced by white teachers. And, with abortion rights in jeopardy, many women are sharing their personal stories. For those who terminated pregnancies before it was legal in 1973, the memories can be especially painful. Finally, a preview of the film, “Neptune Frost.” The Afrofuterist sci-fi musical has been making the festival rounds but is playing exclusively at Digital Gym Cinema in East Village through Thursday.
SAN DIEGO, CA
iheart.com

Here Are All of the San Diego 4th of July Fireworks Locations For 2022

CAMP PENDLETON - Del Mar Beach. This fireworks show will take place at Del Mar Beach which is part of the Camp Pendleton Marine Corps Base. Anyone with active military I.D. is welcome to attend. Fireworks will begin at 9pm.This fireworks show will be synchronized to a custom music soundtrack heard only on Star 94.1 FM.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

New San Diego street vendor law takes effect June 22

San Diego’s sidewalk vending ordinance will change how, when and where street vendors can operate. District 2 Council Member Jen Campell led the push for the new rules. She said they strike a balance of improving health and safety while still providing economic opportunities for the vendors. “There became...
SAN DIEGO, CA
iheart.com

Health Care Workers Plan Walk-Out

ESCONDIDO - Nurses and caregivers with Palomar Health in Northern San Diego County will walk off the job on Thursday. The union representing the workers is accusing the hospital's administration of bad faith bargaining and intentionally running several departments on skeleton crews, including intensive care and the emergency room. Contract negotiations have been going on for more than a year.
iheart.com

Some ADU Rules Changing in San Diego

SAN DIEGO - The City of San Diego will now require parking for Accessory Dwelling Units in coastal communities. San Diego approved some of the loosest ADU rules in 2020, waving parking requirements for the new structures in an effort to address the housing crisis. But as the San Diego Union-Tribune reports, the California Coastal Commission pushed back and now the city will require developers to provide parking for new ADU construction in beach communities.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Schools, banks, and federal agencies close in observance of Juneteenth

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Juneteenth was officially celebrated Sunday but events across San Diego County are still happening through Monday. This is the second time the U.S. marks Juneteenth as a federal holiday. Juneteenth is the commemoration of the end of slavery, specifically in Galveston, Texas — more than...

