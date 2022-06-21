Migraine headaches linked to dementia, Alzheimer’s disease

Credit: CC0 Public Domain.

Scientists from The Second People’s Hospital of Hefei found that migraine is linked to an increased risk for all-cause dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.

The research is published in Acta Neurologica Scandinavica and was conducted by Long Wang et al.

A migraine is a headache that can cause severe throbbing pain or a pulsing sensation, usually on one side of the head. It’s often accompanied by nausea, vomiting, and extreme sensitivity to light and sound.

Migraine headaches are sometimes preceded by warning symptoms. Triggers include hormonal changes, certain food and drink, stress, and exercise.

Preventive and pain-relieving medication can help manage migraine headaches.

In the study, researchers conducted a meta-analysis to examine the potential association between migraine and dementia. Data were included from five published cohort studies, with 249,303 people.

The researchers found that migraine was linked to an increased risk for dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.

No association was seen between migraine and risk for vascular dementia.

The findings suggest that migraine is a potential risk indicator for dementia.

The team says more research is needed to check this finding and find the mechanisms, and importantly, examine whether treatment of migraine might help reduce the risk of developing dementia.

A previous study of 679 community-dwelling seniors in Manitoba, Canada, showed people with a history of migraines were three times more likely to develop any type of dementia and more than four times as likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease.

