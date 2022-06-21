ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Migraine headaches linked to dementia, Alzheimer’s disease

By Knowridge
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jjUmX_0gGnL44a00
Credit: CC0 Public Domain.

Scientists from The Second People’s Hospital of Hefei found that migraine is linked to an increased risk for all-cause dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.

The research is published in Acta Neurologica Scandinavica and was conducted by Long Wang et al.

A migraine is a headache that can cause severe throbbing pain or a pulsing sensation, usually on one side of the head. It’s often accompanied by nausea, vomiting, and extreme sensitivity to light and sound.

Migraine headaches are sometimes preceded by warning symptoms. Triggers include hormonal changes, certain food and drink, stress, and exercise.

Migraine headaches can cause throbbing in one particular area that can vary in intensity. Nausea and sensitivity to light and sound are also common symptoms.

Preventive and pain-relieving medication can help manage migraine headaches.

In the study, researchers conducted a meta-analysis to examine the potential association between migraine and dementia. Data were included from five published cohort studies, with 249,303 people.

The researchers found that migraine was linked to an increased risk for dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.

No association was seen between migraine and risk for vascular dementia.

The findings suggest that migraine is a potential risk indicator for dementia.

The team says more research is needed to check this finding and find the mechanisms, and importantly, examine whether treatment of migraine might help reduce the risk of developing dementia.

A previous study of 679 community-dwelling seniors in Manitoba, Canada, showed people with a history of migraines were three times more likely to develop any type of dementia and more than four times as likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease.

If you care about Alzheimer’s disease, please read studies about new light treatment that may slow down Alzheimer’s disease, and 40% of dementia cases could be prevented by changing these things.

For more information about brain health, please see recent studies about a new therapy for Alzheimer’s disease, and results showing this antibiotic drug may effectively treat common dementia.

Copyright © 2022 Knowridge Science Report. All rights reserved.

Comments / 1

Related
MedicalXpress

Study shows people with a high omega-3 DHA level in their blood are at 49% lower risk of Alzheimer's

New research published today in Nutrients shows that people with a higher blood DHA level are 49% less likely to develop Alzheimer's disease vs. those with lower levels, according to the Fatty Acid Research Institute (FARI). The study, led by Aleix Sala-Vila, Ph.D., suggested that providing extra dietary omega-3 DHA, especially for those carrying the ApoE4 gene (which approximately doubles an individual's susceptibility to develop AD) might slow the development of the disease. Such a cost-effective, low-risk dietary intervention like this could potentially save billions in health care costs.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
studyfinds.org

7 simple habits can cut Alzheimer’s risk in half

JACKSON, Miss. — Seven healthy habits can almost halve the risk of Alzheimer’s among people who carry genes that make them most susceptible, a new study reveals. These simple tips include being active, eating better, losing weight, and maintaining normal blood pressure. Controlling cholesterol, not smoking, and reducing...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alzheimer#Vascular Dementia#Migraine#Disease#Senior Health
studyfinds.org

New disease affecting the kidneys and liver discovered

NEWCASTLE, United Kingdom — Scientists at Newcastle University report the discovery of a new hereditary disease called TULP3-related ciliopathy. Caused by a faulty inherited gene, this condition can result in either liver or kidney failure among both adults and adolescents. Both kidney and liver failure, of course, can stem...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

One Drink Cuts The Risk Of Heart Disease, Diabetes And Keeps Your Gut Healthy – New Study

Like wine, drinking beer in moderation can be good for your health. Non-alcoholic beers have recently become very popular, but are they also healthy?. Researchers from the American Chemical Society’s Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry found that, compared to their pre-trial microbiome, males who drank one alcoholic or non-alcoholic lager daily had a more diversified group of gut microorganisms, which could lower the risk of certain diseases.
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Millions of Covid-19 patients are warned they may have a deadly hidden kidney disease as shock medical study finds one in five are at risk - but it can be treated if detected early

Millions of Covid patients may have an undiagnosed, potentially fatal acute kidney disease, according to a new study. University of Queensland researchers say one in five virus patients admitted to hospital and two in five in intensive care develop acute kidney disease (AKI), a condition where the kidneys fail to filter waste from the blood.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
marthastewart.com

Eating One Egg Each Day Could Decrease Your Risk of Heart Disease, New Study Suggests

You've likely heard the age-old saying, "breakfast is the most important meal of the day," but it turns out that what you eat in the morning is just as important. According to new research, eating up to one egg daily can lower your risk of cardiovascular disease. "Few studies have looked at the role that plasma cholesterol metabolism plays in the association between egg consumption and the risk of cardiovascular diseases, so we wanted to help address this gap," says lead author Lang Pan, MSc, from the Department of Epidemiology and Biostatistics at Peking University in Beijing, China in a press release.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Critical vitamin deficiencies in autism spectrum disorder: Reversible and irreversible outcomes

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. Vitamin deficiencies are an emerging concern in the management of children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). Particular attention is required for recognizing the variable signs caused by unbalanced food intakes. We herein report two patients with multiple vitamin deficiencies who needed critical care showing different prognoses. Patient 1 with 'Shoshin' beriberi presenting with cardiac arrest had thiamine deficiency developed severe neurological sequelae despite rapid vitamin supplementation. Patient 2, who had leg pain and a limping gait, showed a rapid recovery with intravenous infusion and tube feeding after being diagnosed with scurvy. A literature search revealed several children with ASD with critically ill thiamine deficiency, but few reports documented a life-threatening condition in the form of cardiac arrest at the onset. Considering the high observation rate of food selectivity in children with ASD, early intervention is required to prevent the exacerbation of vitamin deficiencies to severe neurological disabilities.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
natureworldnews.com

Aging to Your 70s and Above Makes a “Catastrophic Change” in Your Body, Says Research

A revolutionary theoretical approach of aging that suggests that individuals might gradually turn feeble, following nearing their 70s; has opened the promise of novel medicines for age-related drop and illnesses. The "Catastrophic Change" During 70s and Above. Cambridge scientists concluded a mechanism that causes a fatal shift in hormone levels...
HEALTH
marthastewart.com

Do You Suffer from Knee Pain Due to Inflammation or Arthritis? Taking More Walks Will Help, a New Study Shows

Experiencing arthritis and inflamed joints with age is common among adults, but according to a new study, one routine part of your day could help battle these conditions. Recent research published in Wiley Online Library noted that walking could keep knee pain at bay for those with osteoarthritis. Dr. Grace Hsiao-Wei Lo, an assistant professor at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston and the lead author on the study, says this finding symbolizes "a paradigm shift," as "this highlights the importance and likelihood that interventions for osteoarthritis might be something different, including good old exercise."
HOUSTON, TX
Freethink

A new treatment may cure neuropathic pain

We don’t have neurons only in the brain but all around the body. For example, sensory neurons that detect pain reach every organ in the body. Special proteins in these neurons activate when faced with a harmful stimulus and ignite the “it’s hurting” signal, which travels down the neuronal axon from the point of the stimulus to the spinal cord.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Researchers may have found the missing link between Alzheimer's and vascular disease

For more than 20 years, scientists have known that people with hypertension, diabetes, high cholesterol, or obesity have a higher likelihood of developing Alzheimer's disease. The conditions can all affect the brain, damaging blood vessels and leading to strokes. But the connection between vascular disease in the brain and Alzheimer's has remained unexplained despite the intense efforts of researchers.
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Neural 'Poisonous Flowers' Could Be The Source of Alzheimer's Plaque, Says Study

Alzheimer's disease has long thwarted our best efforts to pinpoint its underlying causes. Now, a new study in mice suggests that 'poisonous flowers' bulging with cellular debris could be the root source of one hallmark of the wretched disease and a beautifully sinister sign of a failing waste disposal system inside damaged brain cells. The study, led by neuroscientist Ju-Hyun Lee of New York University (NYU) Langone, challenges the long-standing idea that the build-up of a protein called amyloid-beta between neurons is a crucial first step in Alzheimer's disease, the most common form of dementia.  Instead, it suggests that damage to neurons...
SCIENCE
Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

110K+
Followers
10K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy