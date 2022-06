According to Colorado State Patrol, a section of US 6, near Golden, was closed on Wednesday morning after a boulder fell and struck an occupied vehicle. The initial report of the accident was received at about 6:30 a.m. Upon arrival, it was determined that a 23-year-old Thornton male had been driving the vehicle at the time of the incident. The initial investigation pointed to the vehicle colliding with a rockwall, which resulted in a boulder falling onto the vehicle.

