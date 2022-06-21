Apparent Phoenix love triangle ends in the death of 2 men, a woman

06.20.2022 | 10:45 PM | PHOENIX – A DPS trooper attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a gray Dodge Charger travelling Eastbound on Camelback Road from the i-17 at 10:45 PM Monday night. The Charger attempted to flee from the trooper but lost control seconds later crashing near 23rd Avenue and Camelback Road. The driver and 3 passengers, all Hispanic males, immediately fled from the vehicle on foot. The driver was caught after a very brief foot pursuit and taken into custody. The 3 passengers are still outstanding. A Glock handgun and 3 large bags of what is suspected to be counterfeit fentanyl pills were recovered a few feet away from the vehicle. A short time later troopers located a small backpack containing an estimated $2,000 in cash inside the vehicle.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 20 HOURS AGO