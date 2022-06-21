ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Apparent Phoenix love triangle ends in the death of 2 men, a woman

fox10phoenix.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to Phoenix Police, officers responded to an apartment near 20th...

www.fox10phoenix.com

AZFamily

Two teens caught on camera shooting at Glendale police officers

Teen who shot at Glendale officers wanted to murder a cop. Updated: 53 minutes ago. |. Investigators say two teens...
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Family of missing Phoenix grandmother not giving up hope

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Eighty-year-old Roberta “Bobbie” Braden wandered away from home in early May, then disappeared without a trace. The Phoenix grandmother is still missing. “It blows my mind that no one would have reported her, no one would have said, ‘Hey, I saw this person that’s been missing,’” said Braden’s son, Justin Powell. “That confusion is what eats me up late at night when I try to process where she could possibly be.”
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Woman threw her dog in Phoenix canal after it bit her, court documents say

PHOENIX - A woman is accused of animal cruelty after she allegedly threw her dog in a Phoenix canal because it bit her. According to court documents, a witness told police she saw 67-year-old Ruth Dobbins holding her 3-year-old Pug-Chihuahua mix by a canal on June 19 near Seventh Street and Minnezona before throwing it into the water.
PHOENIX, AZ
Oxygen

Phoenix Man Allegedly Killed Ex, Her New Boyfriend In Murder-Suicide

An Arizona man allegedly orchestrated a double murder-suicide after ambushing his ex-girlfriend and her current boyfriend. Taffari Celestine, 24, is accused of shooting his ex, Danica Aiken, 29, and her new boyfriend, Eric Sands, 38, to death over the weekend before turning the gun on himself. The Phoenix Police Department responded to a 911 call reporting a possible shooting at a Phoenix apartment complex late Sunday night. When they arrived at the building, they found Sands on the front lawn suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to a press release obtained by Law&Crime. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Crime & Safety
AZFamily

Phoenix officials explain new program to fight gun crime

Teen who shot at Glendale officers wanted to murder a cop. Updated: 53 minutes ago. |. Investigators say two teens...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

A new way to fight fires is coming to Phoenix

Teen who shot at Glendale officers wanted to murder a cop. Updated: 18 minutes ago. |. Investigators say two teens...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
onscene.tv

Suspect Crashes Seconds After Fleeing Traffic Stop | Phoenix

06.20.2022 | 10:45 PM | PHOENIX – A DPS trooper attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a gray Dodge Charger travelling Eastbound on Camelback Road from the i-17 at 10:45 PM Monday night. The Charger attempted to flee from the trooper but lost control seconds later crashing near 23rd Avenue and Camelback Road. The driver and 3 passengers, all Hispanic males, immediately fled from the vehicle on foot. The driver was caught after a very brief foot pursuit and taken into custody. The 3 passengers are still outstanding. A Glock handgun and 3 large bags of what is suspected to be counterfeit fentanyl pills were recovered a few feet away from the vehicle. A short time later troopers located a small backpack containing an estimated $2,000 in cash inside the vehicle.
PHOENIX, AZ
L.A. Weekly

Imari Pritchett Killed in Traffic Accident on Loop 202 [Chandler, AZ]

Pedestrian Fatally Struck in Vehicle Crash near McClintock Drive. The police responded to a crash on Loop 202 near McClintock Drive around 1:00 a.m. According to authorities, a single-vehicle crash happened in the area involving Pritchett. Police said that an off-duty Chandler police officer had responded to the area after...
CHANDLER, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix shooting leaves 3 injured, police investigating

Phoenix Police say the shooting happened near Seventh Street and Alta Vista. Several shell casings were found at the scene, but no victims were at the scene. A short time later, three men showed up at different hospitals with gunshot wounds. Investigators believe the three men are tied to the shooting. No further details were released.
PHOENIX, AZ
blackchronicle.com

Police take man involved in long Arizona pursuit into custody

Arizona police took a man into custody after a long pursuit on Friday afternoon. Police say a automobile was blocking a Phoenix-area roadway round 2:30 p.m. native time on Friday. Inside, police discovered an grownup man who gave the impression to be unconscious, together with weapons and what they believed...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Man shot, vehicle stolen during altercation in Mesa, police say

MESA, AZ — Mesa police say one person has been taken into custody after a shooting and vehicle theft Tuesday night. Officers were initially called to a Starbucks location near Signal Butte and Warner roads around 10 p.m. for reports of a physical fight. When they arrived, they found...
MESA, AZ
L.A. Weekly

Three Injured in Two-Car Collision on 3rd Avenue [Phoenix, AZ]

Traffic Accident on Dunlap Avenue Left Several Hurt. The crash happened on the night of June 18th in the area of 3rd and Dunlap Avenues, according to Phoenix Police. When paramedics arrived, they located at least three people; including a teenager, a woman and a man, who were quickly hospitalized for treatment of serious injuries.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

MCSO searching for a man accused of assaulting a deputy

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man deputies say rammed his car into a patrol vehicle at a QuikTrip in Youngtown. They say he then hit two other cars before pulling away. He reportedly abandoned his car in a dirt lot just a few miles away.
YOUNGTOWN, AZ

